Regulated information
Paris, November 17, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/02 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From November 10 to November 14, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|22 710
|15,7800
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|19 367
|15,7754
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|15,5800
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|22 819
|15,6214
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 256
|15,6047
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|2 500
|15,5482
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|38 500
|14,2775
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|26 900
|14,1826
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 600
|14,1963
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|31 663
|14,5059
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|19 587
|14,4750
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|3 750
|14,4347
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|33 000
|13,8803
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|14-Nov-25
|NL0015001W49
|24 000
|13,8690
|DXE
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
