Regulated information

Paris, November 17, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/02 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From November 10 to November 14, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 22 710 15,7800 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 19 367 15,7754 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 1 000 15,5800 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 22 819 15,6214 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 18 256 15,6047 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 2 500 15,5482 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 38 500 14,2775 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 26 900 14,1826 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 4 600 14,1963 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 31 663 14,5059 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 19 587 14,4750 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 3 750 14,4347 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 33 000 13,8803 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 14-Nov-25 NL0015001W49 24 000 13,8690 DXE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

