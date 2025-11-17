Disclosure fiscal 2026/02 of transactions on treasury shares

Regulated information

Paris, November 17, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/02 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: From November 10 to November 14, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Nov-25NL0015001W4922 71015,7800XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Nov-25NL0015001W4919 36715,7754DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Nov-25NL0015001W491 00015,5800TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Nov-25NL0015001W4922 81915,6214XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Nov-25NL0015001W4918 25615,6047DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Nov-25NL0015001W492 50015,5482TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Nov-25NL0015001W4938 50014,2775XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Nov-25NL0015001W4926 90014,1826DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Nov-25NL0015001W494 60014,1963TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Nov-25NL0015001W4931 66314,5059XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Nov-25NL0015001W4919 58714,4750DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Nov-25NL0015001W493 75014,4347TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Nov-25NL0015001W4933 00013,8803XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8514-Nov-25NL0015001W4924 00013,8690DXE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

