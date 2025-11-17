Truly Hard Seltzer Partners with Legendary Designer Jeff Hamilton for Limited-Edition U.S. Soccer Jackets

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truly Hard Seltzer, the Official Hard Seltzer partner of U.S. Soccer, has announced an exclusive, limited-edition jacket collection created in collaboration with iconic sports collaborator and apparel designer Jeff Hamilton. With a limited number of jackets available to purchase beginning today, this collectible release celebrates American soccer fans and marks Truly's continued commitment to delivering premium experiences for the passionate U.S. Soccer community.

As the first-ever Official Hard Seltzer partner of U.S. Soccer since 2022, Truly is helping fans bring the team spirit ahead of the biggest year in soccer. This collaboration brings together Jeff Hamilton's legendary craftsmanship in sports apparel with Truly's position as the beverage of choice for soccer fans 21+ nationwide.

The Truly x Jeff Hamilton collection will be available beginning today exclusively on Truly's e-store for $150.

"Working with Truly and U.S. Soccer to create this soccer collection has been an incredible opportunity," said Jeff Hamilton, renowned sports collaborator and apparel designer. "Throughout my career, I've celebrated iconic moments in basketball, football, and racing, so bringing that same craftsmanship to the soccer world has been the natural next step. I’m excited to have created something special for soccer fans in a way that really captures the spirit of U.S. Soccer.”

Every detail in the jacket pays tribute to the fans who provide the energy, creativity, and passion that fuels the game in the U.S. The stars adorning the front of the jacket were inspired by the iconic 1994 U.S. Men's National Team uniforms – a nod to the last time the tournament was played on American soil – while city abbreviations down each sleeve celebrate the local soccer culture thriving in major cities across the country. Each piece represents wearable art that honors the sport's storied past while looking ahead to its exciting future.

"Soccer fans are some of the most passionate supporters in sports, so we wanted to give them a chance to own a piece of that fiery U.S. Soccer spirit," said Matt Withington, Truly Hard Seltzer’s senior director of marketing. "This collaboration with Jeff Hamilton allows us to connect with fans in a meaningful way beyond the beverage aisle. As we look ahead to an incredible year for soccer, these limited-edition jackets are our way of honoring some of the best fans in the world and creating a collectible piece that they will treasure for years to come."

For more information about the Truly x Jeff Hamilton collection, visit https://trulyoriginals.com/products/truly-x-jeff-hamilton-soccer-jacket. To find Truly near you, visit TrulyHardSeltzer.com and follow along @Truly on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Truly

An original hard seltzer, Truly has paved the way for an entire category since 2016 as the most innovative “beyond beer” experience. The brand continues to keep its finger on the tab of what drinkers want: a great-tasting, sessionable alcoholic beverage without the fuss. Truly is all about keeping it light in how we show up in our drinkers’ lives. That's why Truly has something for everyone with lightly flavored styles at our core (Berry, Citrus, and Party packs), plus bolder flavor mix packs (Lemonade, Margarita-Style, and Punch), and culturally- and seasonally-relevant limited releases. In 2024, Truly introduced Truly Unruly, a high ABV hard seltzer that actually tastes good. To learn more, visit trulyhardseltzer.com, follow Truly on social media, or experience Truly for yourself at its home of innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly LA.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we’ve learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative “beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at www.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

