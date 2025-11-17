Lavazza Brings Its Holiday Café Experience to Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavazza , the globally renowned Italian coffee brand, is marking its first consumer activation in Western Canada with the debut of the Lavazza Holiday Café at Calgary’s Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market presented by TELUS .

Running across three weekends in November (14–16, 21–23, and 28–30), the event draws thousands of visitors each year to celebrate the holiday season through food, craft, and culture. Visitors to the Lavazza Holiday Café will enjoy a complimentary cup of Lavazza’s limited-edition Spiced Mulled Brew - their drip coffee infused with Giffard cinnamon syrup and finished with a dehydrated orange slice and cinnamon stick - along with a Lavazza holiday card to share or keep, both created exclusively for this year’s market.

“The holidays are about connection, warmth, and shared moments, which are values that have always defined Lavazza,” said Daniele Foti, Vice President of Marketing, Lavazza North America. “We’re proud to celebrate that spirit in Calgary for the first time with an in-person activation that brings people together through coffee and continues our mission to create meaningful experiences that unite communities across Canada.”

Following a year of high-profile partnerships across the country - including the Lavazza IncluCity Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, the Montreal International Jazz Festival, and the launch of a four-year partnership with George Brown College - Lavazza’s participation through this activation reflects the brand’s continued investment in creating meaningful experiences for Canadians and using coffee as a catalyst for creativity and community across the country.

Visit sprucemeadows.com/christmasmarket/ for more details.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over € 3.3 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse Coffee.

It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 9 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group’s global presence is the result of 130 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup.

Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company’s earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the attention to economic, social and environmental issues - which have always been a benchmark to guide corporate strategies.

“Awakening a better world every morning” is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

