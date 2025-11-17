2025 Metals & Mining Global Industry Guide 2020-2029

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry .



Key Highlights

The metals & mining industry includes aluminum, steel, iron ore, coal, base metals, and precious metals. Market volume represents production volume, and market value is calculated by multiplying market volume by production price.

The aluminum segment includes the production of primary aluminum. Recycled aluminum is not included in our scope. The steel segment covers the production of crude steel. The iron ore segment encompasses the extraction and production of iron ore from mines, which can be sold directly in the market. The coal segment includes primary coal production, including anthracite, bituminous, and lignite. The base metals segment consists of lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and tin. The precious metals segment includes gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global metals & mining industry recorded revenues of $3.11 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Industry production volume increased with a CAGR of 1.3% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 12,172,433.5 thousand tonnes in 2024.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 70.8% of the global metals & mining industry in 2024.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global metals & mining industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global metals & mining industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key metals & mining industry players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global metals & mining industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global metals & mining industry by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global metals & mining industry in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global metals & mining industry ?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global metals & mining industry ?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Metals & Mining

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



Companies Featured

Acerinox SA

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd

Anglo American Plc

Antofagasta Plc

ArcelorMittal SA

Arvedi Group

Atalaya Mining Copper SA

Aurubis AG

BHP Group Ltd

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd

Coal India Ltd

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Constellium SE

Eramet SA

First Quantum Minerals Ltd

Fortescue Ltd

Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Fresnillo Plc

Glencore Plc

Grupo Celsa

Grupo Mexico SAB de CV

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd

Hindalco Industries Ltd

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Industrias Penoles SAB de CV

JFE Holdings Inc

Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd

Marcegaglia Steel SpA

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Newmont Corp

Nippon Steel Corp

Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd

Norsk Hydro ASA

Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd

Nucor Corp

Nyrstar NV

Peabody Energy Corp

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Ltd

Riva Group

Severstal

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd

Siberian Coal Energy Co

South32 Ltd

Southern Copper Corp

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd

Tata Steel Ltd

Teck Resources Ltd

ThyssenKrupp AG

United Company RUSAL Plc

Vale SA

Vedanta Ltd

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kd7jl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.