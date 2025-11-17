United Arab Emirates Sustainability Report 2025

Dublin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A high proportion of consumers in the United Arab Emirates try to have a positive impact on the environment through their everyday actions, including reducing food waste and plastic use, recycling and making conscious shopping decisions.
The Sustainability reports allows to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in 5 regions. Reports monitor the levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories. Reports also allows to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers' evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across key global markets.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Sustainability market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
SCOPE
- CHART 1 Sustainability Country Report Scope 2025
KEY FINDINGS
- CHART 2 Sustainability Country Report Main Findings 2025
INTRODUCTION
- CHART 3 Sustainability Market in United Arab Emirates: Key Metrics by Industry 2024
CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR
- Environmental awareness
- CHART 4 Consumers' Sustainability Awareness and Actions in United Arab Emirates 2020-2025
- Green actions
- CHART 5 Consumers' Environmental Action in United Arab Emirates 2025
- Trust in green labels
- CHART 6 Consumer Trust in Product Claims in United Arab Emirates 2025
- Shopping preferences
- CHART 7 Consumer Circular Shopping Preferences in United Arab Emirates 2025
- Sustainable consumer types
- CHART 8 Sustainable Consumer's Types in United Arab Emirates 2025
- CHART 9 Zero Wasters: Largest Consumer Type in United Arab Emirates 2025
MARKET SIZE AND PRODUCT PREVALENCE
- CHART 10 Sustainability Market Size by Industry in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 11 Sustainability Product Prevalence by Industry in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS
- CHART 12 Beauty and Personal Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 13 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 14 Snacks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 15 Soft Drinks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 16 Staple Foods: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 17 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 18 Pet Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 19 Hot Drinks: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 20 Tissue and Hygiene: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 21 Home Care: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
- CHART 22 Consumer Health: Price Positioning vs Spend Per Capita and Product Prevalence of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2024
COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
- CHART 23 Top 10 Companies: Company Sales of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 24 Top 10 Companies: Sustainability Product Prevalence in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY INDUSTRY
- CHART 25 Beauty and Personal Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 26 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 27 Snacks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 28 Soft Drinks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 29 Staple Foods: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 30 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 31 Pet Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 32 Hot Drinks: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 33 Tissue and Hygiene: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 34 Home Care: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
- CHART 35 Consumer Health: Market Size of Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in United Arab Emirates 2020-2024
SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY KEY ATTRIBUTE GROUP
- CHART 36 No Artificial Ingredients Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products Across Selected Countries 2020-2024
- CHART 37 Diets Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products Across Selected Countries 2020-2024
- CHART 38 Sustainable Sourcing Claims: Market Size of Sustainable Products Across Selected Countries 2020-2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4bezg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.