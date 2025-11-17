Fitch Ratings has downgraded Fingrid Oyj's rating to ‘A’; outlook stable

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has downgraded Fingrid Oyj's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+'. Fitch has also revised Fingrid’s Standalone Credit Proﬁle (SCP) to ‘a’ from ‘a+’ and its senior unsecured debt to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term IDR at ‘F1’. The outlook on the ratings is stable. The ratings do not incorporate any uplift from state majority ownership.

