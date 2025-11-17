Farm Credit Awards $100,000 to Beginning Farmers

Mechanicsburg, PA, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Farm Credit recently awarded $100,000 in prizes to ten beginning farmers through their Farmers on the Rise program. Each recipient received $10,000 to help their operations grow and honor their outstanding achievements in agriculture.

The 2025 awardees represent a range of agricultural operations across Farm Credit’s 100-county footprint. The following agriculturalists received this year’s honor:

Zachary and Jane Blough of Federalsburg, Maryland

Noah and Breann Detwiler of Telford, Pennsylvania

Saj Dillard of Baltimore, Maryland

Bobby and Sara Hricko of Elysburg, Pennsylvania

Larry and Ashley Latta of Petersburg, Pennsylvania

Wes and Jackie Nell of Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Brittany Reardon of Dover, Pennsylvania

Daniel and Lauren Reynolds of Mount Jackson, Virginia

Rachel Ross of Stevensville, Maryland

Brooke Fuller and Alan Zeiders of Newport, Pennsylvania

“The dedication these individuals display in pursuing their dreams is truly inspiring,” said Tom Truitt, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Farm Credit. “Farmers on the Rise celebrates those who are making outstanding contributions to agriculture and to their communities, and we’re proud to support them on their journeys. With their tenacity, resilience, and accomplishments, the future of agriculture is undeniably bright.”

During the award ceremony, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding honored the Farmers on the Rise finalists, applauding their passion, dedication, and the diversity of operations they represent. In his remarks, Secretary Redding emphasized the importance of building and sustaining a legacy for future generations of agriculturalists, underscoring that today’s innovation and commitment lay the foundation for tomorrow’s thriving farms.

The Farmers on the Rise program was established in 2021 to honor beginning farmers with three to ten years of experience from diverse agricultural communities. Recipients are selected based on their efforts in agriculture, financial character, leadership and community involvement, and environmental stewardship. To learn more about the program, visit horizonfc.com/rise.

