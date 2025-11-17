Evenflo® Partners with the Boston Celtics to Celebrate Families On and Off the Court

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evenflo®, the #1 rotational car seat brand in the U.S.1 and trusted leader in baby and children’s products for nearly a century, today announced its official partnership with the Boston Celtics for the 2025–2026 NBA season. The collaboration will spotlight parents and caregivers in attendance at Celtics home games, while also extending meaningful support to local families.

For decades, the Celtics have brought generations of families together through basketball, and Evenflo is proud to join that tradition by celebrating families both inside the arena and out in the community.

Throughout the season, Evenflo and the Celtics will honor a “Parent of the Game” during certain home matchups, recognizing select parents with exclusive gift packages, including $500 gift cards redeemable at Evenflo.com. Fans can also look forward to unique in-game activations, exclusive promotions and other special offerings that highlight the everyday heroics of parenting.



“Game days at TD Garden are about creating memories, and parents play such an important role in those moments,” said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. “We’re excited to team up with Evenflo to honor parents in front of our fans and to deliver experiences that celebrate their dedication both on and off the court.”

In-arena, Evenflo branding will be featured prominently during designated home games with LED signage and digital campaigns. While off the court, the two organizations will work hand in hand to support local families and expecting parents in need, reinforcing their shared mission to make a lasting impact on underserved families in the community.

“Parenting is a role that deserves recognition, celebration, and support,” said Caroline Machen, Chief Marketing Officer at Evenflo. “Our partnership with the Celtics gives us the opportunity to do all three - honor parents in front of thousands of fans, extend meaningful resources to families in need, and share the innovative solutions Evenflo creates to help make everyday life safer and easier.”

Fans can learn more about Evenflo’s products and partnership activities by visiting Evenflo.com.

About Evenflo®

Families have trusted Evenflo for more than 100 years for smart, innovative gear designed to make life easier, safer and more comfortable at home and on the go. We believe every moment with your growing little one counts - that’s what drives us to find new ways to simplify the work of parenting and caretaking. With the time and peace of mind you need, you can focus on what matters most: your child.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kathleen Jourdenais

Matter Communications

evenflo@matternow.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b41a038-4373-4431-a447-ffeff6709fec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae0f1719-e117-4162-a150-d2864b6616c0

____________________

1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Juvenile Products, Car Seats, Rotating Car Seats, Dollar & Unit Sales, Jan 2022 – Jul 2025