New Entity Sunflower Services Purchasing Fiscal Sponsorship Services Business from Arabella Advisors

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunflower Services, a new Public Benefit Corporation financed by lead investor New Venture Fund (NVF) with financial support from the Windward and Hopewell Funds, today announced its acquisition of Arabella Advisors' fiscal sponsorship servicing business.

Sunflower Services will acquire the existing infrastructure and the operations team previously housed within Arabella Advisors. Sunflower will now provide operational and administrative services to NVF, Windward Fund, Hopewell Fund, and several other nonprofit projects and organizations. Arabella Advisors will cease operations, and Sunflower Services will ensure continuity for clients and staff.

“New Venture Fund is proud to serve as lead investor in Sunflower Services. We see this as a strategic opportunity to strengthen the entire social impact ecosystem by reimagining how operational infrastructure can accelerate social change.” –Lee Bodner, president, New Venture Fund

“The suite of financial sponsorship services and the work will continue seamlessly. Our mission-driven clients can be assured of that, particularly as the demands and complexities on them grow. Our operation is built to last, and one that is grounded in our shared values and long-term vision.” –Allan Williams, CEO, Sunflower Services

In the last year, the founding owners of Sunflower–NVF, Windward Fund, and Hopewell Fund–together supported over $1.179 billion in resources for nearly 200 projects worldwide, focused across policy, communications, and advocacy to tackle an enormous array of issues to improve the lives and well-being of people across the country and the world. This includes supporting more than 1,000 staff across the country and catalyzing more than 2,000 critically needed grants to communities in all 50 states and around the globe.

“At Windward Fund, we have always believed that how we do our work matters as much as what we accomplish. For organizations working on environmental protection and climate solutions, Sunflower represents the kind of values-aligned infrastructure our sector needs.” –C. Lynn McNair, president, Windward Fund

“We're investing in Sunflower because we believe that when social justice organizations have world-class infrastructure, they can focus their energy where it belongs – on building power and creating change.” –Anna Brower, President of Hopewell Fund

“We are excited for Allan and the team as they join Sunflower and partner with NVF, Windward and Hopewell to take the fiscal sponsorship business to new heights. It has been my privilege to work alongside our colleagues, clients, and community to strengthen our operations and grow our impact. This acquisition represents a positive outcome for stakeholders.” –Himesh Bhise, outgoing CEO, Arabella Advisors

The acquisition is effective immediately.

ABOUT SUNFLOWER SERVICES: Sunflower Services is an independent, nonprofit-owned Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to providing operational excellence to nonprofit and social impact organizations. With a team of 240 professionals, Sunflower delivers integrated solutions in finance, HR, grants management and compliance, helping mission-driven organizations focus on what matters most: their impact.

ABOUT NEW VENTURE FUND: New Venture Fund is an independent 501(c)(3) organization, founded in 2006, that acts as a fiscal sponsor that provides operational expertise and support, freeing leaders to devote their talents to driving change.

ABOUT WINDWARD FUND: Windward Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization that offers comprehensive fiscal sponsorship services to environmentally focused projects and provides a vehicle for effective, community-based, grassroots grantmaking.

ABOUT HOPEWELL FUND: The Hopewell Fund is a 501(c)(3) organization that helps social entrepreneurs and other changemakers launch new, innovative social change projects, primarily through fiscal sponsorship.