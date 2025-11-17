Meltwater Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Influencer Marketing Platforms for Large Enterprises 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Influencer Marketing Platforms for Large Enterprises 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US53601825, November 2025).

The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors for capabilities, strategic vision, customer experience, scalability, and sustained innovation.

“We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape underscores Meltwater’s commitment to empowering global brands with best-in-class influencer marketing tools,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “Enterprises today demand platforms that not only manage authentic influencer relationships at scale but also deliver actionable insights, ROI measurement, and agility to respond to market trends and optimize campaigns in real time.”

According to the IDC MarketScape, Meltwater was recognized for the following strengths:

Creator Reach Score: "Proprietary True Reach scoring system that accurately measures creators' authentic audience size and influence levels by analyzing engagement quality, audience authenticity, and genuine reach rather than follower counts alone."

Suite Integration: "Comprehensive integration with Meltwater's social listening and media intelligence capabilities, enabling brands to monitor influencer campaign performance alongside broader brand sentiment and competitive intelligence."

"Comprehensive integration with Meltwater's social listening and media intelligence capabilities, enabling brands to monitor influencer campaign performance alongside broader brand sentiment and competitive intelligence." Relationship Management: "Enterprise-grade CRM functionality providing centralized management for conversations, content collaboration, timelines, and global payments in nearly 100 countries with local currency support."



Meltwater's future influencer marketing enhancements include new AI Discovery and AI Outreach functionality, which represents the next step toward autonomous influencer campaign management. These AI tools enhance personalization, speed, and strategy by automating influencer search, vetting, and outreach, delivering faster launches, scalable workflows, and data-driven recommendations that help brands identify the right creators and optimize performance.

“Our influencer marketing roadmap is focused on bringing the power of generative and agentic AI directly into the hands of marketers,” said Eytan Avigdor, Senior Director of Meltwater’s Influencer Marketing Product. “We’re building the next generation of influencer marketing, one where AI accelerates execution and helps brands make smarter, more strategic decisions at scale.”

Meltwater’s influencer marketing solution tightly integrates with its broader media intelligence, social listening, and analytics suite. This interoperability enables brands to monitor campaign impact across earned, owned, and paid channels, delivering unified insight across all marketing touchpoints.

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.