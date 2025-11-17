MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. records $2 Million USD in Revenue for Q3 2025

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and Wilmington, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:ALYI) (f/k/a Alternet Systems, Inc.) reported $2.1 million in new revenue for 3rd Quarter 2025. This is a $1.9 million increase over the Q3 2024 report and reflects the positive impact of the company’s new management and business focus.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications.

