China Hi-Tech Fair 2025 Opens in Shenzhen: Empowering Global Innovation Through Technology and Collaboration

Shenzhen, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 14, the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) officially opened in Shenzhen, under the theme “Empowering Industries with Technology, Creating the Future Together.”





As China’s largest and most influential technology exhibition, this year’s CHTF brings together over 5,000 leading enterprises and international organizations from more than 100 countries and regions, presenting over 5,000 cutting-edge products, technologies, and innovations that represent the frontier of global science and technology.

For nearly three decades, the CHTF has served as a key bridge for global innovation exchange and technology commercialization, and an important window of China’s high-level opening-up in the field of high and new technology.





A Global Engine for Innovation

With 22 specialized exhibition zones spanning artificial intelligence and robotics, semiconductors and integrated circuits, consumer electronics, low-altitude economy, commercial aerospace, and more, this year’s CHTF paints a vivid blueprint of the new landscape of China’s high-tech industries.

The event covers 400,000 square meters of exhibition area and is jointly organized by the Shenzhen Municipal Government. It aims to accelerate the integration of technological and industrial innovation, and to contribute to China’s goal of achieving high-level self-reliance in science and technology as outlined in the 20th CPC Central Committee’s Fourth Plenary Session.

Shenzhen, as China’s innovation powerhouse, continues to lead the nation in R&D intensity and global patent applications. For nine consecutive years, the city’s total R&D expenditure has maintained double-digit growth. It has topped the country in domestic patent authorizations for seven years and PCT international patent filings for 21 years, with the Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou innovation cluster recently ranked first in the world.

A highlight of this year’s exhibition is the Ascend AI Ecosystem Pavilion, jointly presented by Huawei and Guangming Laboratory. Featuring the 384 Super Node, making its first public appearance in Shenzhen, the pavilion showcases the “hard power” of domestic AI computing and the “soft core” of China’s open-source CANN architecture—demonstrating a thriving AI ecosystem powered by collaboration.

Driving Regional Synergy and a Unified National Market

In alignment with China’s strategy to build a unified national market, the CHTF plays a vital role in promoting the efficient flow of innovation resources—technology, capital, and talent—across regions.

More than 30 regional delegations from Shanghai, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Macao, and across the Greater Bay Area—including Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Dongguan, and Zhongshan—are participating, fully demonstrating the Fair’s ability to promote regional cooperation and resource integration.

A brand-new “Regional Economic and Technological Innovation Zone” has been established this year, highlighting the latest achievements in technological and industrial innovation across China.

For example, Zhangjiagang and Hangzhou’s Yuhang District debut as independent exhibitors, showcasing advanced industries from new energy and semiconductors to digital economy, low-altitude aviation, and biomedicine.

Among the highlights, Zhejiang Strong Brain Technology, China’s first unicorn in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, presents its non-invasive BCI and Revo 2 robotic hand; while Hangzhou Gaoxi Technology, the world’s only company capable of mass-producing single-layer graphene oxide, unveils its “one material, two fibers, two membranes” innovation system.

Gathering the Forces of Innovation

The 27th CHTF brings together over 5,000 enterprises along the global high-tech value chain, integrating innovation, capital, and industry to cultivate new quality productive forces.

Over 40 state-owned enterprises, including China Southern Power Grid, China Rare Earth Group, and China Electric Equipment Group, showcase breakthroughs in large-scale national projects, while industry leaders such as HONOR, iFLYTEK, Insta360, XDS Bicycles, and Bourne Optical unveil their latest technological advancements.

More than 30 top universities and research institutes—including Tsinghua University, Peking University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Guangming Laboratory—are exhibiting, offering a glimpse into the cutting edge of global science.





Expanding International Collaboration

Situated in the heart of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, the CHTF continues to serve as a window of international openness and cooperation.

This year’s Fair features a “Belt and Road International Cooperation Zone” and an “International Friendship City Technology Zone”, attracting innovators from Germany, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, and other regions across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Over 30,000 professional buyers and 1,000 procurement delegations are expected to participate in the Global Sourcing Fair, alongside 3,000 domestic and international investment institutions, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Sequoia Capital, Bain Capital, IDG Capital, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and the Saudi Sovereign Fund.

Dedicated International Procurement Sessions, such as the New Energy and Energy Storage Special, will facilitate direct cooperation between global buyers and Chinese suppliers, accelerating cross-border innovation and industrial collaboration.





A Three-Day Showcase of Innovation

Across its three-day agenda, the Fair will host more than 200 events, including product launches, project roadshows, technical seminars, investment forums, and award ceremonies.

Over 5,000 new products and technologies—90% of which are physical exhibits—will make their debut, with over 20% being global or China-first releases.

Highlights include the world’s first underwater operation exoskeleton robot developed by the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (Chinese Academy of Sciences), and HONOR’s Magic 8 Series, the world’s first self-evolving AI-native smartphone.

A Legacy of Innovation

Over the past 27 years, the China Hi-Tech Fair has not only become known as “China’s No.1 Technology Exhibition” but has also witnessed the rise of countless tech legends.

It was here that Tencent secured its first funding, iFLYTEK formed a strategic partnership with Huawei, and the genetically modified cotton project took root before spreading across the nation.

From these stories of success, CHTF continues to embody the journey of Chinese technology—from follower, to runner-up, to global leader.

As new partnerships are signed and innovations unveiled at this year’s Fair, the CHTF once again proves itself as a never-ending stage for innovation, driving technologies from exhibition halls to industries, and from Shenzhen to the world—injecting new momentum into global scientific progress and China’s technological self-reliance.