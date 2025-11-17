Toll Brothers Announces Quick Move-In Homes Available at its Northfield Luxury Home Community in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its premier new home community in Cumming, Georgia, Northfield , has a limited number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes available now. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are open daily for tours at 4905 Travers Lane in Cumming.

Set along peaceful tree-lined streets, Northfield features elegant single-family estate homes with five bedrooms and spacious open floor plans. The newest phase of homes includes sought-after features such as basements, three-sided brick exteriors, and three-car garages. Home shoppers can choose from six luxurious home designs, including the Payton, Parkstone, Roswell, Antioch, Dunwoody, and Rosewater. These floor plans showcase expansive two-story great rooms and primary bedroom suites located on the second floor. Homes are priced from $1.06 million.





The stellar location of Northfield is a draw for home shoppers seeking quick access to Vickery via Route 400. The community is conveniently situated near Vickery Village, The Collection at Forsyth, Lake Lanier, Cumming City Center, and within the top-rated Forsyth County School District. Toll Brothers residents will enjoy future resort-style on-site amenities including a swimming pool, cabana, and fire pit.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing shoppers the opportunity to move into their new dream home on a shorter timeline.

“We’ve seen incredible interest at Northfield, underscoring the desirability of this community,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “We encourage customers to visit Northfield soon to tour our available move-in ready homes and take advantage of the opportunity to own a luxury home with incredible features in a sought-after location.”

For more information on Northfield and other Toll Brothers communities in the Atlanta area, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





