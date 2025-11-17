Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research released a report alleging that Ramaco’s recently announced Brook Mine was a “hoax” and that the Company had “manipulated key data to make its rare earths project [] appear profitable to investors.”

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Ramaco securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, click here, or contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

