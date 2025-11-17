GulfStar Group Announces the Acquisition of Steger Bizzell by CHA





HOUSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GulfStar Group ("GulfStar") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Steger Bizzell Engineering, LLC (“Steger Bizzell” or the “Company”) by CHA Consulting, Inc. (“CHA”), a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital. GulfStar served as the exclusive financial advisor to Steger Bizzell throughout the transaction, which closed on September 26, 2025.

For over 50 years, Steger Bizzell has been a leader in civil engineering in Central Texas. The Company has performed more than 22,000 projects for governmental and private clients, with expertise covering a wide range of disciplines including hydraulic and hydro-logic analysis, floodplain mapping, transportation, water & wastewater utilities, planning and site design and surveying. Headquartered in Georgetown, just north of Austin, Steger Bizzell adds a team of more than 50 technical experts with deep water, wastewater and land development expertise to CHA, a full-service engineering, design, and management consulting firm. Steger Bizzell will rebrand as Steger Bizzell, A CHA Company. The acquisition expands CHA’s team to more than 2,100 professionals across 55+ offices, from Canada to Florida to California.

“We’re excited about the opportunities on the horizon for our clients and team as we join CHA and expand our access to resources and markets,” said Perry Steger, CEO of Steger Bizzell. “This partnership allows us to build on our 53-year legacy, bringing even greater expertise and innovative solutions to the communities we serve, and tackling larger, more complex projects that will shape the future of our region.”

“We are deeply thankful for the guidance and advice imparted by the GulfStar team. They provided comfort and familiarity around new and complicated transactional topics and allowed us to focus on our day-to-day jobs to keep our Company and the sales process on track,” said PJ Stevens, chief operating officer of Steger Bizzell. “We shudder to think how we could have accomplished this without their help.”

“It is a privilege to work alongside high integrity clients like Steger Bizzell. We are honored that Perry, PJ, Curtis, and Bryan placed their faith in our team to deliver a life-changing result for their families. Steger Bizzell is a multi-generational thought leader in water and wastewater utilities, and we expect them to accelerate their success now that they have joined CHA,” said Charles Craig, managing director of GulfStar.

The GulfStar team was led by Managing Directors Charles Craig, Colt Luedde and Alex Pette with support from Associate Billy Conner and Analyst Alex Britz. Ewing & Jones, PLLC and Baker Tilly, LLP advised Steger Bizzell in legal and accounting matters, respectively.

About CHA

CHA is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting and construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA is focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices across the U.S. and abroad, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused, value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion.

About GulfStar Group

GulfStar is one of the leading middle market investment banking firms in the United States, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results in mergers and acquisitions, private placements and strategic advisory services. We advise private business owners and corporate clients with revenues ranging from $25 million to $350+ million across a variety of key industry sectors. Founded in 1990, GulfStar has completed more than 760 transactions in 38 states and 18 foreign countries.



