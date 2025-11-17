Home BancShares, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

CONWAY, Ark., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), announced that it would participate in a Fireside Chat during the Stephens Annual Investment Conference being held November 18, 2025. The Company will present at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET), on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The Fireside Chat can be accessed live using the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/4xGMMHuH7TkUARrFoGH3S3/WhG7nbFBgUk9QeMWT4icZ2. A replay will be available from the webcast link for 90 days following the live presentation.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, Texas and New York City, with branches in Texas operating as Happy State Bank, a division of Centennial Bank. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625