Malbek Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management

Princeton, NJ, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leading provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Lifecycle Management. This recognition marks Malbek's first appearance in the Magic Quadrant and we believe validates the company's rapid innovation in bringing intelligent automation to enterprise contracting.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

"Being recognized as a Leader in our first year in the Magic Quadrant reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what AI can accomplish in contract management," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, Co-founder and CEO of Malbek. "We're building self-improving technologies creating autonomous businesses where AI agents handle routine contract tasks, learn from every interaction, and provide intelligent recommendations that transform contracts from static documents into strategic business assets. We feel this recognition validates that our AI-first approach is resonating with enterprises seeking genuine innovation."

Transforming Enterprise Contract Management

Malbek's platform addresses the evolution from fragmented, siloed contract management to cross-functional collaboration powered by generative AI and intelligent automation. The company's solutions enable organizations to automate contract authoring and review, extract strategic insights from contract data, streamline negotiations across departments, ensure compliance, manage obligations beyond the signature, and accelerate contract velocity pre through post-signature.

"We believe our recognition as a Leader comes directly from the trust that Fortune 500 and enterprise brands have placed in us," said Matt Patel, Co-founder and COO of Malbek. "We've seen exceptional adoption across legal, procurement, finance, and sales teams because we obsess over customer success. Our enterprise clients aren't just implementing software; they're transforming how their organizations manage contracts at scale. Our customer-first approach, with extreme focus on strong relationships with our end users via white-glove services as highlighted in the numerous customer reviews, has enabled us to deliver measurable ROI and drive rapid user adoption across even the most complex enterprise environments. Our thriving partner network is a strategic global arm allowing us to cover clients wherever they need it."

Get an unbiased view of the CLM landscape from a trusted source. Download the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CLM report to discover what makes Malbek a Leader.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management. Kaitlynn Sommers, Kerrie McDonald, Lynne Phelan., 10 November 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Malbek

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it’s no wonder they maintain a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. Learn more at www.malbek.io.

Press inquiries: press@malbek.io