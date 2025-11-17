Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Fulfilling Order for Customized Spider Silk Application from Leading Performance Sports Brand

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it is fulfilling an order for spider silk from a globally recognized performance sports apparel brand as part of a confidential pilot development program.

This project will incorporate the Company’s next-generation recombinant spider silk into a cutting-edge application targeted at the highest tier of performance apparel. While specific project details remain protected, Kraig Labs can confirm that the program is designed for one of the most demanding and innovation-focused segments of the athletic market.

This customer's market leadership, engineering sophistication, and reputation for excellence in performance apparel made them the ideal choice for this initial pilot engagement. Their market leadership and commitment to innovation is the reason Kraig Labs selected to fulfill this request from among the numerous recent inbound inquiries it received.

The Company is now processing a portion of its recombinant spider silk inventory into yarns tailored to the precise specifications provided by the customer's development team. Delivery of these specialized materials is expected before the end of the first quarter.

As a focused pilot program, this order calls for a small, purpose-built quantity of spider silk designed explicitly for this highly specialized application. Even at this limited scale, the project provides a powerful platform for demonstrating the performance capabilities and commercial potential of the Company's specialized spider silk technology within a premier performance environment.

"This collaboration underscores the growing recognition of our material's potential in high-value, high-performance applications," said Kim Thompson, Kraig Labs’ Founder and CEO. "We are excited to support this project and a customer whose commitment to innovation aligns with our own. We look forward to showcasing what our spider silk can deliver at the elite level of apparel design and performance."

Kraig Labs will share additional updates as appropriate and consistent with the confidentiality terms of the agreement.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

