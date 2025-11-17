Tetterton Law Firm Strengthens Criminal Defense Leadership Within Carteret County

Beaufort, NC , Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetterton Law Firm reinforces its leadership as Carteret County’s trusted legal advocate, broadening its personalized criminal and traffic defense services for residents across the county. Situated directly across from the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort, the firm’s location and deep familiarity with the local judicial system enable it to represent clients effectively across every courtroom in the area.

Known as Beaufort’s dedicated traffic and criminal defense attorney, Tetterton Law Firm focuses exclusively on criminal and traffic law, handling DWI, drug crimes, misdemeanors, sex crimes, and traffic violation cases. This specialization has helped the firm develop deep insight into how Carteret County’s courts, prosecutors, and law enforcement agencies operate.



As a Carteret County DWI defense lawyer, attorneys Josh and Deanna Tetterton have represented hundreds of clients charged with driving while impaired along Highway 70 and throughout the Crystal Coast. The approach combines knowledge of local traffic patterns, testing procedures, and courtroom practices with tailored defense strategies. Each client receives a free consultation and works directly with an attorney for clear and confident representation from the start.

For those seeking a Carteret County drug crime defense lawyer, the firm provides thorough defense strategies rooted in its experience with both state and federal drug statutes. From possession to trafficking cases, the firm applies knowledge of local law enforcement practices to challenge evidence and defend clients’ rights in Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, and Indian Beach.

Operating from the heart of Beaufort’s historic district, Tetterton Law Firm also serves as a Carteret County misdemeanor defense lawyer, representing individuals accused of offenses ranging from simple assault to property crimes. The firm’s familiarity with district court procedures ensures an efficient process and informed representation. The guiding principle — “You relax, we work” — reflects a hands-on approach that lets clients focus on daily life while the firm manages every detail of the case.

In more serious matters, the firm provides discreet and professional representation as a Carteret County sex crime defense lawyer. Aware of the sensitivity of these cases, the attorneys provide confidential, compassionate representation with clear communication for clients from Harkers Island to Cedar Island — areas often overlooked by larger outside firms.

In addition to major criminal defense cases, the firm also supports motorists as a Carteret County speeding ticket attorney, representing those cited along Highway 58 and other major roadways. Client testimonials describe the team’s “fast and efficient disposition of traffic citations,” reflecting its ability to resolve cases quickly and effectively through strong relationships with local courts and law enforcement.

Looking ahead, Tetterton Law Firm continues to strengthen its role as a cornerstone of justice in Carteret County through expanded legal education programs and greater accessibility for Spanish-speaking residents. These ongoing efforts reaffirm the firm’s commitment to providing approachable, informed, and results-driven representation for every member of the community it proudly serves.

Tetterton Law Firm, PLLC serves Carteret County and Eastern North Carolina from its office at Turner Street, Beaufort, NC 28516. Led by attorneys Josh and Deanna Tetterton, the firm focuses exclusively on criminal and traffic law, providing personalized defense in DWI, drug, misdemeanor, sex crime, and traffic violation cases. Its location across from the courthouse allows for prompt, informed representation rooted in local experience and client advocacy.

