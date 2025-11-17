NationalSpotlightTV Speaks With board certified pediatrician and mom of two Dr. Diana Pontell about Prematurity Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, more than 360,000 babies are born too soon, representing about 10.4% of all births nationwide. For families, it’s an incredibly emotional journey.

Dr. Diana Pontell, board certified pediatrician and mom of two joined a Satellite Media Tour in partnership with Lyons Broadcast PR to discuss how caring for premature babies is incredibly specialized, and even something as simple as a diaper has to be completely reimagined. Dr. Pontell shared how Pampers is Behind Every Baby, even the tiniest fighters, which is why they created the world’s tiniest diaper, Pampers Swaddlers size Extra Extra Small, designed to provide care and comfort for the most vulnerable babies born prematurely, weighing less than 1.1 lbs.

Pampers is the #1 choice of NICU professionals, and the first brand to partner with NICUs and create a preemie diaper. Each diaper in the Pampers Preemie Collection is designed for extremely premature skin and is made with premium soft materials to help prevent abrasion of babies’ underdeveloped skin.

For over 25 years, Pampers has partnered with March of Dimes, a national organization dedicated to improving the health of mothers and babies. This November, during Prematurity Awareness Month, Pampers is continuing its commitment to the advancement of care for the most vulnerable babies with a donation to the March of Dimes NICU Family Support® program. This program provides education, comfort and life-changing guidance for more than 50,000 families each year as they navigate the challenges of a newborn’s stay in the NICU.

Visit Pampers.com to learn more about to support preemie care with a donation to March of Dimes this month.

