The Streets of Brentwood Welcomes Multiple New Retailers and Restaurants

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Streets of Brentwood , one of the region’s top-tier shopping destinations, is thrilled to announce the signing of several new tenants, further enriching its vibrant mix of restaurants, entertainment, retail, health and fitness and more.

The latest additions include American Eagle, Handel’s Ice Cream, FACE FOUNDRIÉ, Pandora, Lovesac, Slice House by Tony Gemignani and a relocation of Vine + Grain to the newly redeveloped community gathering space, “The Patio”.

“These initial tenant announcements are representative of the refreshed merchandising mix coming to The Streets of Brentwood, with a focus on contemporary brands to complement the reimagined site amenities and placemaking improvements,” said Scott Bohrer, Vice President of Development for CenterCal Properties.

Tony Gemignani, Founder of Slice House by Tony Gemignani, shared, "We're thrilled to bring our dynamic blend of tradition and innovation to The Streets of Brentwood. This new location allows us to introduce our signature craft pizza concept with even more guests — right where community and culture come together. It's more than just a new restaurant; it's a new gathering place for the Brentwood community to connect and enjoy the quality, passion and Slice House craft firsthand."

When asked about relocating to the newly redeveloped community space, Alyssa Roost, Proprietor of Vine + Grain, explained, “We’re incredibly excited to bring our cocktail bar to The Patio. The new space gives us the perfect backdrop to showcase our seasonal menu, with fresh ingredients and inventive flavors that reflect the energy of this vibrant redevelopment. It’s more than a move — it’s a chance to reimagine the experience for our guests.”

American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for everyone that enables self-expression and empowers customers to celebrate their individuality. Through the brand platform “Live Your Life,” AE encourages today’s digital generation to enjoy the world around them through optimism, culture and connecting with themselves and others, all while wearing the clothes that make them most confident.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Serving up cones, dishes, ice cream sandwiches and its own Handel Pops, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream has been named no. 1 on the planet by National Geographic Magazine and among the best by Newsweek, Taste Atlas and many others. It has been made fresh in the store since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, by Alice Handel, the company continues to use her original methods and recipes.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ

FACE FOUNDRIÉ, the country’s fastest growing, woman-owned, focused facial bar, offers an all-inclusive experience that empowers customers to look and feel their best. Cutting-edge walk-in services, accessible pricing and extensively trained staff come together for all things face: facials, lashes, brows and skincare such as dermaplaning, chemical peels, hydrafacial and more. As the staff says: “We can’t wait to touch your face!”

Pandora

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry made from high-quality materials. Pandora’s mission — then and today — is to offer people across the world a universe of high-quality, hand-finished, modern and genuine jewelry products at affordable prices, thereby inspiring self-expression and individuality. Everyone has their individual stories to tell — a personal collection of special moments that makes them who they are.

Lovesac

Lovesac is a high-end home furnishings company that specializes in a patented modular furniture system called Sactionals. Using only two pieces, customers can arrange and rearrange their furniture to fit their home or outdoor space perfectly, as well as change their covers whenever they change their mind. Sactionals are the most adaptable, adjustable, reconfigurable, forgivable, livable, lovable furniture on Earth. A revolutionary product that’s truly unique and changing the way people think about sectional furniture. It’s also the creator of Sacs: the original changeable, loveable foam-filled comfy chair. There’s a place for Sactionals and Sacs in everyone’s life and you can only find them at Lovesac.

Slice House by Tony Gemignani

Slice House by Tony Gemignani, founded by the globally acclaimed, 13-time, world pizza champion, offers an unparalleled pizza experience, blending artisan craftsmanship with fast-casual dining. Originating from San Francisco’s iconic North Beach neighborhood, Slice House provides a diverse menu, from signature New York-, Detroit-, Grandma- and Sicilian-style pizzas, including health-conscious options, complemented by a hand-picked selection of local craft brews and natural wines. Recognized as one of the top pizza chains nationwide, Slice House’s and Tony’s legendary expertise and authentic original recipes continue to serve up a legacy of award-winning pizza.

Vine + Grain

Established in 2015, Vine + Grain redefines the bar experience without pretense or snobbery. Currently located near Barnes & Noble, Vine + Grain will soon be offering their specialty cocktails, wines from around the world, rotating craft-beer and a seasonal changing menu at “The Patio”, the newly redeveloped community gathering space at The Streets of Brentwood. They invite you to sip, eat + relax with them!

About The Streets of Brentwood

The Streets of Brentwood, a top-tier shopping destination located in Brentwood, Calif., features a dynamic and convenient mix of retail, dining, and entertainment. It is the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment lifestyle destination within the hub of four major California regions — Bay Area, Tri-Valley, Sacramento Delta, and the Central Valley. Featuring more than 40 stores and restaurants and a 14-screen AMC Theatre with IMAX. For more information, visit: ShopStreetsOfBrentwood.com.

About CenterCal Properties, LLC

CenterCal, a premier full-service commercial real estate company founded in 2004, is redefining the landscape of the western U.S. With a focus on community-building, the company creates spaces that foster connection, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging. Under the visionary leadership of founder Jean Paul Wardy, CenterCal has become synonymous with excellence and innovation, boasting a portfolio of iconic destinations across California, Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

Rooted in core values that include creative persistence, uplifting communities, and creating magical places, CenterCal specializes in the investment, development, leasing, and management of high-quality retail and mixed-use developments from its headquarters in Costa Mesa, Calif. More information, including a full property portfolio, is available at www.centercal.com.

About Heitman

Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $48 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Chicago, Heitman has 10 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly traded real estate securities.