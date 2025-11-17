Credit Acceptance Named a 2025 Top Workplace in Michigan by the Detroit Free Press

Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a 2025 Top Workplace in Michigan by the Detroit Free Press, ranking #2 among large companies, the same as last year. This marks our 14th consecutive year earning this honor.

“We’re incredibly proud of this recognition because it comes directly from our team,” said Wendy Rummler, Chief People Officer at Credit Acceptance. “Our team members truly live our mission of changing lives every day. Whether they’re collaborating virtually, giving back to our communities, or supporting each other, they live our PRIDE values—Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, and Earnest—in everything they do.”

We have called Michigan home for more than 53 years, but are now committed to offering a flexible, remote-first environment to nearly 95% of our team members. While we may be physically apart, we stay deeply connected to each other and our mission. In 2025, our team members:

Partnered with Make-A-Wish ® Michigan to grant 12 wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Michigan to grant 12 wishes for children with critical illnesses. Walked to raise awareness for the Sickle Cell Disease Association and the Lupus Foundation.

Hosted a creative “baby-less shower” to support expecting families in need across Metro Detroit.

Packed more than 103,400 meals for Gleaners Food Bank.

Continued our long-standing partnership with Stone Soup Food Bank, helping feed people in need across Michigan.





The Company’s ranking was determined based on an anonymous survey administered by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm that partners with the Detroit Free Press to identify top workplaces each year. This survey gathered insights from Credit Acceptance team members, focusing on key cultural factors such as alignment, execution, and connection—elements essential to any organization’s success.

This is the eleventh workplace award we have received this year, including reaching #34 on Fortune’s 2025 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, #2 on the 2025 Top Workplaces USA list, #4 on the 2025 Top Workplaces in Financial Services list, #44 on the PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care® list, #1 on the 2025 Top Workplaces for Remote Work list, and #11 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women™ list.

