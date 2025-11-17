Wisconsin’s Cheese Community Celebrates Global Wins, Including the First American to Win Young Cheesemonger of the Year

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisconsin’s cheese community celebrates a landmark year at the World Cheese Awards as Wisconsin cheeses earn international honors and Hanna Lee of Uplands Cheese Company in Wisconsin becomes the first American to win Young Cheesemonger of the Year, a title awarded by the Academy of Cheese. These achievements highlight the strength and collaboration within Wisconsin’s artisan cheese industry.

Lee, who works as a seasonal cheesemaking assistant at Uplands Cheese Company, earns the title during the competition finals at the World Cheese Awards in Bern, Switzerland. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin sponsors her through its Cheese State University (CSU) program, which supports the next generation of cheese professionals through in-depth education and an active network for peer support and career development.

“Competing alongside so many talented young cheesemongers from around the world was an incredible experience,” Lee says. “It means so much to share the passion for cheese we have in Wisconsin; to carry the lessons I learned through Cheese State University, and from the mentors who guided me. I am especially grateful to the Wisconsin dairy farmers who support cheesemonger education and made it possible for me to be here.”

Her recognition comes as multiple Wisconsin artisan cheeses from Carr Valley Cheese, Deer Creek Cheese, Marieke Gouda, Roth, Sartori, Schuman Cheese and Widmer’s Cheese Cellars receive international honors at the World Cheese Awards. The collective achievements underscore the state’s enduring influence in global cheesemaking and its long-standing tradition of craftsmanship, quality and community.

“Hanna’s accomplishment is a proud moment for our entire Wisconsin cheese community,” says Chad Vincent, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW). “Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin established Cheese State University on the belief that education, mentorship and shared experience strengthen our industry. Hanna’s success reflects the dedication of the many makers and mongers who invest in young professionals and the bright future of artisan cheese in Wisconsin.”

These achievements showcase the power of Wisconsin’s collaborative approach, where world-class cheeses and rising talent continue to elevate the state’s presence on the global stage. DFW and CSU remain committed to expanding cheese education and supporting the next generation of industry leaders.

###

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90% of the State's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.



About Cheese State University: Cheese State University, founded by Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, is a leading educational platform dedicated to building cheese knowledge, skills, and passion among retailers, culinary professionals, and cheese enthusiasts. With flexible, accessible online courses, CSU equips students with the tools they need to excel in their roles and enhance the cheese experience for customers. Cheese professionals seeking more information can visit www.cheesestateuniversity.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products.

