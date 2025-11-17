Candel Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Event on December 5, 2025

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced it will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) Event from 11:00 am – 1:45 pm ET on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Candel’s R&D Day will include presentations and panel discussions from its executive leadership, clinical investigators, scientific advisors, and key collaborators. The event will provide an extensive overview of the Company’s viral immunotherapy approach and oncology-focused pipeline. Click here to register for the event.

The R&D Day will include the following presentations:

Introduction to Candel Therapeutics:

Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, Candel’s President and CEO

Panel Discussion: Immuno-oncology: The next wave of innovation

Panelists:

James P. Allison, PhD, Nobel Laureate, Regental Professor and Chair of Immunology, and Founding Director of Scientific Programs for the James P. Allison Institute at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Carl H. June, MD, Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy and Director, Center for Cellular Immunotherapies and Parker Institute for Cancer Therapy, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Padmanee Sharma, MD, PhD, Professor of Genitourinary Medical Oncology and Immunology, and Director of Scientific Programs for the James P. Allison Institute at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Moderator: Yigal Nochomovitz, PhD, Citi Group

CAN-2409 for newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer

Glen Gejerman, MD, Co-chief of Urologic Oncology, Hackensack University Medical Center

Philip Kantoff, MD, Former Chair, Department of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, CEO, Convergent Therapeutics

Garrett Nichols, MD, MS, Candel’s Chief Medical Officer

Ron Tutrone, MD, National Director of Clinical Research, United Urology

Moderator: Oliver McCammon, LifeSci Capital

CAN2409: Roadmap to Biologics License Application (BLA)

Sue Stewart, JD, Candel’s Chief Regulatory Officer

Seshu Tyagarajan, PhD, Candel’s Chief Technical and Development Officer

Moderator: Andres Maldonado, PhD, HC Wainwright & Co.

CAN-2409: Pre-commercialization roadmap

Jonathan Mitchell, MSc, Partner, Globe Life Sciences

Jacqueline Poot, President, IDEA Pharma

Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, Candel’s President and CEO

Moderator: Andres Maldonado, PhD, HC Wainwright & Co.

CAN-2409 for immune checkpoint inhibitor refractory non-small cell lung cancer

Panelists:

Charu Aggarwal, MD, Professor of Lung Cancer Excellence, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

Roy Herbst, MD, PhD, Ensign Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology) and Professor of Pharmacology, Yale Cancer Center

Dan Sterman, MD, Thomas and Suzanne Murphy Professor of Medicine and Cardiothoracic Surgery, NYU Langone Health

Moderator: John Newman, PhD, Canaccord Genuity

CAN-3110 for recurrent glioblastoma

Francesca Barone, MD, PhD, Candel’s Chief Scientific Officer

Henry Brem, MD, Professor of Neurosurgery, Johns Hopkins University

Moderator: Kemp Dolliver, Brookline Capital Markets

Registration for this virtual event and access to the live webcast and subsequent replay will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.candeltx.com or by clicking here.

About CAN-2409

CAN-2409 (aglatimagene besadenovec), Candel’s most advanced multimodal biological immunotherapy candidate, is an investigational, off-the-shelf, replication-defective adenovirus designed to deliver the herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase (HSV-tk) gene to a patient’s tumor. After intratumoral administration, HSV-tk enzyme activity results in conversion of prodrug (valacyclovir) into deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-incorporating nucleotide analogs, leading to immunogenic cell death in cells exhibiting DNA damage and proliferating cells, with subsequent release of a variety of tumor (neo)antigens in the tumor microenvironment. At the same time, the adenoviral serotype 5 capsid proteins promote inflammation through the induction of expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines, chemokines, and adhesion molecules. Together, this regimen is designed to induce an individualized and specific CD8+ T cell-mediated response against the injected tumor and uninjected distant metastases for broad anti-tumor activity, based on in situ immunization against a variety of tumor antigens. CAN-2409 has the potential to treat a broad range of solid tumors. Encouraging monotherapy activity as well as combination activity with standard of care radiotherapy, surgery, chemotherapy, and immune checkpoint inhibitors have previously been shown in several preclinical and clinical settings. More than 1,000 patients have been dosed with CAN-2409 in clinical trials with a favorable tolerability profile to date, supporting the potential for combination with standard of care, when indicated.

About CAN-3110

CAN-3110 (linoserpaturev) is a first-in-class, replication-competent herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapy candidate designed for dual activity for oncolysis and immune activation in a single therapeutic. In October 2023, the Company announced that Nature published results from the ongoing clinical trial where CAN-3110 was reported to be generally well tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicity. In the clinical trial, the investigators observed improved mOS compared to historical controls after a single CAN-3110 injection in this therapy-resistant condition.1 The Company and academic collaborators are currently supported by the Break Through Cancer foundation.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf multimodal biological immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel has established two clinical-stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and HSV gene constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform. The Company recently completed successful phase 2a clinical trials of CAN-2409 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and a pivotal, placebo-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in localized prostate cancer, conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA also granted Fast Track Designation and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation to CAN-2409 for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk disease, Fast Track Designation in NSCLC and prostate cancer, and both Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation to CAN-2409 for the treatment of PDAC.

CAN-3110 (linoserpaturev) is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma, evaluating the effects of repeat CAN-3110 injections. Initial results were published in Nature and Science Translational Medicine and CAN-3110 received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Finally, Candel’s enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.

For more information about Candel, visit: www.candeltx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of current and future development programs, including the timing and availability of additional data and key data readout milestones and presentations; expectations regarding the submission of the BLA for CAN-2409 in intermediate-to-high-risk localized prostate cancer; expectations regarding early biological readouts as predictor of clinical response; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s platforms, including the ability of its platforms to improve overall survival and/or disease-free survival of patients living with difficult-to-treat solid tumors; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s platforms, including the ability of its platforms to improve overall survival and/or disease-free survival of patients living with difficult-to-treat solid tumors; and expectations regarding the potential benefits conferred by regulatory designations. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s programs; that final data from the Company’s preclinical studies and completed clinical trials may differ materially from reported interim data from ongoing studies and trials; the Company’s ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; the Company’s ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of the Company’s business model, including strategic plans for the Company’s business and product candidates; the impact of the Company’s existing and any future indebtedness on its ability to operate its business; the Company’s ability to access any future tranches under its debt facility and to comply with all of its obligations thereunder; and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, each as filed with the SEC and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Investor Contact

Theodore Jenkins

Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development

Candel Therapeutics, Inc.

tjenkins@candeltx.com

Media Contact

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

CandelPR@icrhealthcare.com

1 Ling AL, et al. Nature. 2023;623(7985):157-166