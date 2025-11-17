MTY Food Group Responds to Recent Statements in the Media

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTY Food Group Inc. ("MTY", "MTY Group" or the "Company") (TSX: MTY), one of the largest franchisors and operators of multiple restaurant concepts worldwide, is responding to certain statements in the media.

Following a recent press article, MTY Group confirms that the Board of Directors of the Company has initiated a strategic review process and engaged a financial advisor to identify, review and evaluate potential strategic alternatives with a view toward continuing to enhance shareholder value. The Company is exploring a range of such alternatives including, but not limited to, a sale of all or part of the company as well as continuing to execute its current business plan. There can be no assurance that any transaction will occur, and the Company does not intend to make any additional comments unless further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

ABOUT MTY FOOD GROUP INC.

MTY Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants under more than 80 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 45 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year. With over 7,000 locations, the many flavours of the MTY Group hold the key to responding to the different tastes and needs of today's consumers as well as those of tomorrow.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, future expectations and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including that there is no assurance as to the outcome of any strategic review process or that any transaction will occur. When used in this press release, this information may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other terminology.

The Corporation refers current and potential investors to the “Risk Factors” section of the Corporation’s Annual Information Form, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, for the risks associated with the business. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances. Additional information regarding the Company is available in the Company's MD&A, and other publicly filed documents which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information please contact Eric Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer at 1-514-336-8885 or by email at ir@mtygroup.com, or visit our website: www.mtygroup.com or SEDAR+’s website at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s name.