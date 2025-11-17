LGI Homes Announces New Community in the Bakersfield Market

SHAFTER, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the upcoming release of its newest community in the Bakersfield, California area, Orchard Park. This thoughtfully designed neighborhood is located in a prime location in Shafter and will offer a wide selection of spacious, upgraded homes with exceptional value included.

“We’re thrilled to bring Orchard Park to Shafter. We bring affordable, move-in ready homes with everything included, right next to great schools and the best of Kern County living. Join us November 22nd and see why families are already calling this community home!” said Mike Durham, VP of Operations for Southern California.

Ideally located off S Central Valley Hwy in Shafter, Orchard Park places homebuyers near everything the growing Bakersfield region has to offer. Just a short drive from shopping, dining and major employers, this community delivers convenience while still maintaining a peaceful neighborhood feel. Inside the community, residents will enjoy a well-equipped community park featuring a children’s playground, picnic areas, a gazebo, BBQ grills, green open space and outdoor fitness stations. Additionally, Orchard Park is located near the designated schools, providing added ease for families with children.

LGI Homes will offer a collection of five thoughtfully designed floor plans at Orchard Park, ranging from approximately 1,454 to 2,529 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each new home includes spacious layouts, chef-inspired kitchens, private owner suites and outdoor living spaces. Every home at Orchard Park will showcase the impressive upgrades included in LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, modern cabinetry, energy-efficient features and smart-home technology are just a few of the remarkable components built into every home at no extra cost. The Pacifica is a newly introduced floor plan by LGI Homes and is one of the largest home designs we offer in California. With approximately 2,529 square feet of living space, it ranks just below our Pismo plan, which measures 2,533 square feet.

Homes at Orchard Park are available on November 22nd, 2025 with pricing opportunities designed to meet a variety of budgets. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 604-5636, or visit LGIHomes.com/OrchardPark and complete the form at the bottom of the page.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

