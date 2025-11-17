IFYshop Launches Global Warehouse Logistics Fund and Saving Wallet Program to Drive the Next-Level Growth of Cross-Border E-Commerce Ecosystem

London, UK, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFYshop, a leading global cross-border e-commerce service platform, today announced the official launch of its “Global Warehouse Logistics Fund” and the introduction of the innovative financial product, the “Saving Wallet” program. This initiative is aimed at accelerating the upgrade of global supply chain networks, enhancing the logistics efficiency and liquidity of cross-border e-commerce, and supporting sustainable growth for global sellers.









The “Global Warehouse Logistics Fund” is initially valued at several million dollars and is primarily focused on key market nodes in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The fund will be used for the construction of smart storage centers, the deployment of automated sorting systems, and the development of AI-driven supply chain management systems. Through technology empowerment and structured investment, IFYshop plans to build an efficient logistics network covering major trade corridors, helping platform sellers reduce warehousing and fulfillment costs while enhancing cross-border fulfillment speed and competitiveness.



The spokesperson for IFYshop stated, “Our goal is to make global trade more efficient and inclusive. Through this fund, we aim to break down logistical and cost barriers, providing small and medium-sized sellers with fair, transparent, and scalable international infrastructure.”



In parallel with the supply chain strategy upgrade, IFYshop is also launching its innovative financial service product — the “Saving Wallet.” Positioned as an intelligent funds management tool within the platform ecosystem, this product allows sellers to flexibly deposit settlement funds into their wallet accounts, benefiting from daily interest accruals and the ability to redeem funds at any time. A portion of the funds will be linked to the Global Warehouse Logistics Fund, enabling users to indirectly participate in the growth of platform infrastructure and share in the resulting profits.



The Saving Wallet employs a multi-layered encryption security framework and is overseen by an independent third-party custodial institution to ensure fund security and transparency in earnings. IFYshop stated that this initiative further enhances the platform’s cross-border e-commerce financial ecosystem, providing users with a more robust funds management experience.



Since its establishment in 2018, IFYshop has been dedicated to providing global cross-border sellers with a comprehensive, one-stop supply chain and e-commerce solution. Its services cover various aspects, including market analysis, marketing planning, warehousing logistics, and after-sales systems. Currently, the platform operates in Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa, helping thousands of sellers achieve brand expansion and long-term growth.



Industry experts note that, with global e-commerce sales projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2025, supply chain optimization and financial integration will become core industry trends. Through the dual-engine strategy of the Global Warehouse Logistics Fund and Saving Wallet, IFYshop not only enhances its ecosystem but also introduces a new growth model for the cross-border e-commerce sector.



“Logistics innovation and financial empowerment complement each other. IFYshop’s strategic approach is not only a breakthrough at the corporate level but also a long-term investment in the global cross-border trade system.” the company stated in its press release.

