Synheart Unveils SWIP: On-Device AI That Measures How Apps Affect Human Emotion

Vancouver, Canada, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synheart, a Canadian startup developing emotion-aware AI, today announced the launch of SWIP, a privacy-first on-device AI system that measures how digital experiences influence users’ emotional wellness in real time.

For years, researchers have known that the human heart mirrors emotional states — subtle fluctuations in heart rate (HR) and heart rate variability (HRV) can reveal whether someone feels calm, stressed, excited, or fatigued. Until now, that data was mostly confined to fitness tracking. Synheart’s SWIP changes that, turning physiological signals into real-time emotional insights that can transform how digital apps interact with humans.

The Heart Knows How You Feel

Powered by Synheart’s adaptive emotion recognition engine, SWIP continuously interprets HR and HRV data from wearable devices to understand a user’s emotional state — all processed securely on-device.

Unlike traditional emotion-recognition systems that rely on cloud processing, SWIP operates entirely on the user’s device, keeping sensitive physiological data private while enabling apps to respond to emotional changes in milliseconds.

The result is a more empathetic digital experience — apps that can sense when a user is overwhelmed, focused, or relaxed, and adjust accordingly.

“Digital apps should align with users’ emotions, not work against them,” said Israel Goytom, Synheart’s Co-founder and CTO. “With SWIP, we’re helping developers build technology that listens to the heart — apps that know when to push, pause, or simply let you breathe.”

Open Science Meets Emotional Intelligence

Committed to transparency and ethical AI, Synheart built SWIP using publicly available physiological datasets linking HR and HRV patterns to emotional states — and has open-sourced both its trained models and datasets.

By sharing its research, Synheart invites developers, researchers, and institutions worldwide to inspect, replicate, and extend its work.

“We believe emotional intelligence in AI should be open, ethical, and verifiable,” Israel added. “By releasing our datasets and models, we’re inviting the world to build with us, not just use what we’ve built.”

Empowering Developers to Build Emotionally Intelligent Apps

Through the open-source SWIP SDK, developers can integrate emotion-awareness directly into their apps — from productivity platforms that detect fatigue to games that adapt difficulty based on focus, or meditation apps that sense restlessness in real time.

“Emotional awareness should be a core layer of human–AI interaction, not an afterthought,” Israel said. “That’s why we’re making our technology open and developer-first.”

Connecting the Ecosystem: Synheart Wear & the Connectors Program

To bridge wearables and applications, Synheart also introduced Synheart Wear, a unified API that simplifies access to biosignals across devices. Together, SWIP and Synheart Wear empower developers to build emotion-aware features without worrying about device compatibility.

To expand support, the company launched the Synheart Connectors Program, inviting developers to add integrations for new wearables, and earn small incentives along the way, or as Synheart puts it, “make an impact while earning your coffee money.”

A Future Where Technology Understands Emotion

By fusing biosignal intelligence with adaptive AI, Synheart is shaping a future where technology doesn’t just track — it understands. The team is already exploring predictive emotional modeling that could allow devices to anticipate user needs before they’re expressed.

SWIP marks a pivotal step toward emotionally aligned computing — where apps know when to engage, when to step back, and when to simply help users feel better.

About Synheart

Synheart is a Canadian startup advancing emotion-aware AI — technology that helps digital systems understand how humans feel through the rhythm of their bodies. Its mission: to make emotional intelligence a natural part of human–technology interaction, built ethically, privately, and intelligently.

By combining biosignal data, adaptive machine learning, and privacy-first design, Synheart enables developers to create experiences that align with human emotion — not work against it.

Rooted in science and guided by empathy, Synheart envisions a future where AI listens to the heart — building a healthier relationship between humans and technology.

Learn More

Explore the SDKs and get started today: