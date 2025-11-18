Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Emerging Markets Distributor Orders Cancelation, Reduced Top-Line Revenue Forecast -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 5, 2025, investors in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) saw the price of their shares tumble $15.63 (-15%) after the company announced its Q3 2025 financial results and revealed cancelation of emerging markets distributor orders, prompting one analyst to question management’s guidance philosophy.

The developments and significant market reaction have prompted shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Zimmer Biomet may have violated the federal securities laws.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Zimmer Biomet’s statements about the reasonableness of management’s assumptions going into its forecasting process.

As recently as Zimmer Biomet’s August 7, 2025 Q2 2025 earnings call, the company’s management assured investors that its updated 2025 year-over-year organic revenue growth forecast of 3.5% to 4.5% would be achieved in large part because of “the emerging markets distributor purchase[]” and said “I’ll be very surprised if Q3 is not a number scratching 6%.”

Management also assured investors that “I have more conviction in our strategy and team than ever” and “our confidence in the second half revenue growth expectation is very high.”

These statements drove the price of the company shares up over 7% that day.

Investor disappointment set in on November 5, 2025. That day, Zimmer Biomet reported its results for Q3 2025 revealing that year-over-year organic revenue growth was just 5%. The company also reduced its top-line organic revenue growth forecast to 4% and revealed that “emerging markets represented a headwind to growth.”

In addition, Zimmer Biomet revealed that during the quarter it experienced distributor orders cancelations in emerging markets, mainly the Middle East and Eastern Europe, it widely missed its forecast in Latin America, and it is “making leadership and governance changes in some of our international businesses to address some of the headwinds that we’ve seen in these geographies throughout the year 2025.”

In response to an analyst’s question during the earnings call about management’s guidance philosophy, the company’s CEO (Ivan Tornos) assured the analyst that “effective today” “we, or rather I need to be far more measured in our external commentary.”

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of Zimmer Biomet shares down 15% that day.

“We’re investigating the extent to which company leadership was aware of the apparently quite serious headwinds in its emerging markets business and, if so, whether it accurately informed investors by last August,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

