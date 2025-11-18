Google TV's New G32 Remote Control is Powered by Swedish Indoor Solar Innovation from Epishine

Linköping, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For the launch of a new Google TV™ remote control, Epishine’s light-power technology has been selected through Ohsung Electronics, an official Google reference remote control supplier. By powering the remote with ambient indoor light instead of disposable batteries, it never runs out of power. The collaboration marks a shift towards more sustainable product design and smarter energy solutions.



Each year, billions of batteries are discarded, underscoring the urgent need for scalable and sustainable power alternatives. In the new Google TV remote control, Epishine provides the indoor solar cell technology that replaces disposable batteries. Made with organic materials and printed at industrial scale, these cells capture the ambient light already present in every room and convert it into continuous, maintenance-free power.



“This collaboration marks an important milestone that shows how our light-power technology can support global leaders like Google in their sustainability journey,” said Anders Kottenauer, CEO at Epishine. “We are proud to see our solution enabling everyday electronics, reducing costs, simplifying design, and eliminating the use of disposable batteries.”



Light power has become a key sustainability driver as the number of connected devices continues to grow. Beyond reducing waste, it also enables a new generation of modern, elegant product designs. Epishine’s thin, flexible, bifacial solar cells make electronics lighter and enable the capture of light from both sides to maximize energy output. This means the remote can be placed in any orientation and still charge, simplifying the user experience by enabling a sleek, battery-free design. Powered by indoor light, the Google TV solar remote is self-charging, maintenance-free, and always ready to use.



About Epishine

Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market-leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries, and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past.

