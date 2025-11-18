"Blue Carbon Shenzhen Model" Debuts at UN Climate Change Conference, Showcasing Shenzhen's Contribution to Global Climate Governance and Sustainable Development

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 12 local time, the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) opened in Belém, Brazil. During the conference, under the guidance of the International Mangrove Center and the Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, ICLEI-Local Governments for Sustainability hosted the special session "Blue Carbon for a Greener Future, Mangroves for Shared Prosperity" featuring Shenzhen. Held at the COP30 Cities Pavilion in Parque da Cidade, Belém, the event showcased Shenzhen's innovative practices and cooperative vision in the field of blue carbon through experience sharing, achievement releases, and dialogue exchanges with the international community.



Shenzhen's Blue Carbon Practices Go Global

Providing Replicable and Scalable Models for Wider Adoption

Mangroves are internationally recognized as one of the three major coastal blue carbon ecosystems. In recent years, Shenzhen firmly upholds the principle that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" and has vigorously advanced the "Mangrove+" initiative, actively exploring new mechanisms to realize the value of mangrove ecological products.

In September 2023, Shenzhen completed China's first mangrove conservation carbon sink auction, with a transaction price equivalent to USD 68 per ton — setting a record for the highest unit price in China's carbon sink market at the time. This milestone transformed the carbon sequestration value of mangroves into tangible economic benefits, achieving a positive two-way conversion between "green mountains" and "golden mountains." Since last year, Shenzhen's blue carbon model has been extended to Guangdong's Enping and Taishan cities, pioneering a new path for cross-regional cooperation in blue carbon development.

As a key participant in Shenzhen's blue carbon practices, the Development Research Center for Natural Resource and Real Estate Assessment, Shenzhen, presented a comprehensive overview of Shenzhen's full‑process mechanisms and experiences in mangrove carbon sink methodology development, value assessment, transaction organization, and scenario application. The institute also released the English edition of the Methodology for Mangrove Conservation Carbon Sink Projects, providing a unified and standardized basis for carbon sink evaluation in global mangrove ecosystem conservation projects, thereby supporting project development and international trading of mangrove carbon sinks.

Exploring a Multilateral Blue Carbon Cooperation Platform to Advance Global Collaboration and Technology Sharing

During the special dialogue session, representatives and experts from Shenzhen, China, Sergipe State and Niterói City in Brazil, as well as international organizations, engaged in in‑depth exchanges on cross‑regional cooperation in blue carbon development.

The participants emphasized that Shenzhen's innovative practices demonstrate to the world that economic growth and ecological protection can reinforce each other, and that nature‑based solutions can serve as vital pathways for addressing climate change. "Shenzhen's pioneering practices in mangrove conservation and carbon sink trading represent an outstanding exploration of global significance. This innovative model should be promoted internationally as 'Shenzhen Wisdom,' providing support for the development and trading of mangrove carbon sink projects in coastal cities worldwide," said Mr. Gino Van Begin, Secretary General of ICLEI.

At the event, the Development Research Center for Natural Resource and Real Estate Assessment, Shenzhen, and ICLEI signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to further strengthen collaboration on blue carbon research.

The Shenzhen special session highlighted the city's proactive efforts in addressing climate change and advancing blue carbon trading, effectively raising international awareness of the value of mangroves and other blue carbon ecosystems. Shenzhen will also leverage the global influence of the International Mangrove Center, intensively implement the "Mangrove+" initiative, and comprehensively enhance international exchange and cooperation, contributing "Shenzhen Wisdom" to global climate governance and sustainable development.

