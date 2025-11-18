Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Size to Hit USD 9.18 Billion by 2032, at 9.79% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Photo Booth / Kiosk Market S ize was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.79% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Personalized Interactive Experiences Propel Market Growth Globally

Increasing demand for interactive customer experience among retail environments such as drug stores, grocery & convenience stores, and electronic & phone stores have been key drivers responsible for the growth of the photo booth kiosk market. The growing demand for personalization among consumers for services including instant photo printing and digital sharing services will increase the adoption of kiosks. Moreover, the application of advanced technology, such as facial recognition, augmented reality (AR), and digital payment systems to improve user engagement is further boosting the demand in the market. Also, social media sharing is on the rise and people want something immediately, so they turn to photo booths to produce those shareable pieces of content.

Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2024 USD 4.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.79% From 2025 to 2032

Key Segmentation • By Type (Mini Photo Kiosk, Photo Kiosk Stand)

• By Application (Drug Stores, Grocery and Convenience Stores, Electronic and Phone Stores, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Mini Photo Kiosks accounted for the highest share of 58.3% in the photo Booth Kiosk market in 2024 owing to their compact size, versatility, and applicability in a range of larger and smaller venues from convenience stores to event spaces. From 2025 to 2032, the Photo Kiosk Stand segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. A major factor propelling the rise of photo kiosk stands is the expansion of aspirants in the European Region, especially in high-traffic retail locations such as shopping malls, electronics stores, and ideal bouchon sites.

By Application

In 2024, Drug Stores accounted for the largest market share of 34.8% owing to their locations and the demand for ID photos and personalized keepsakes from their customers. Electronic and Phone Stores are likely to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast years from 2025 to 2032. The rising adoption of high-tech digital attributes along with innovative features, improved interaction with customers, and seamless connectivity with smartphones is propelling the segment’s expansion.

Regional Insights:

North America had a significant share of the Photo Booth Kiosk market, with 34.7% in 2024, with high consumer disposable income, developed retail infrastructure, and a high adoption rate of digital image solutions. In the U.S., Kodak Moments and Photo-Me International have occupied a strong position with more flexible photo kiosks in drug stores, grocery chains, and shopping malls.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, due to rapid urbanization growth, rising disposable income levels, and a growing trend of social media sharing among younger consumers. In places such as Japan and South Korea, we have photo booths called Purikura, which have you take an image and plaster digital stickers and filters before printing the photo on the other end.

Recent News:

In January 2025, PhoPrint launched the iPad Photo Booth-05, featuring a DSLR camera and DNP printer for high-quality event photos. The booth offers customizable themes and seamless sharing, enhancing interactive event experiences.

Exclusive Sections of the Photo Booth/Kiosk Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION INDEX: helps you assess the market’s shift toward AI powered face recognition, AR VR based filters, touchless operations, patent activity, and the rate of new feature introductions and software upgrades.

helps you assess the market’s shift toward AI powered face recognition, AR VR based filters, touchless operations, patent activity, and the rate of new feature introductions and software upgrades. KIOSK PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY METRICS: helps you evaluate operational efficiency through photo processing time, uptime percentage, user session throughput, energy consumption levels, and MTBF based reliability of deployed kiosks.

helps you evaluate operational efficiency through photo processing time, uptime percentage, user session throughput, energy consumption levels, and MTBF based reliability of deployed kiosks. SUPPLY CHAIN & PRODUCTION RESILIENCE INDEX: helps you understand manufacturing stability by tracking lead times, sourcing ratios for components, production capacity utilization, logistics efficiency, and inventory turnover of hardware and consumables.

helps you understand manufacturing stability by tracking lead times, sourcing ratios for components, production capacity utilization, logistics efficiency, and inventory turnover of hardware and consumables. OPERATIONAL COST STRUCTURE & ROI ANALYSIS: helps you compare financial viability with metrics such as cost per kiosk unit, monthly operating expenses, printing cost per photo, consumable usage patterns, and ROI or payback period across deployment types.

helps you compare financial viability with metrics such as cost per kiosk unit, monthly operating expenses, printing cost per photo, consumable usage patterns, and ROI or payback period across deployment types. ENERGY & MAINTENANCE EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS: helps you identify cost saving opportunities by analyzing kiosk energy efficiency, maintenance frequency, uptime stability, and overall performance improvements across high traffic environments.

