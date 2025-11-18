Nexans launches a share buyback program

Paris, November 18, 2025 – Nexans, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems to power the world, announces the implementation of a share buyback program covering a maximum of 128,000 shares, in accordance with the authorization granted under the 14th resolution of the Shareholders’ General Meeting held on May 15, 2025, in order to meet the obligations arising from free and performance share plans benefiting employees and corporate officers.

Nexans has entrusted an investment services provider with the execution of this program for the period extending from November 18, 2025 to February 28, 2026.

