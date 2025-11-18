Old Mission joins Iress RSP network as market maker to enhance ETF execution for retail brokers

London, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iress today announced that Old Mission, a global cross-asset market maker pricing exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has joined the Iress UK Retail Service Provider (RSP) network. The addition of Old Mission expands ETF coverage – one of the fastest-growing areas of retail trading – and enhances liquidity, pricing efficiency and execution quality for UK retail brokers and investors.

Old Mission’s participation brings deeper liquidity to the RSP network, enabling Iress retail customers to access a broader range of competitive ETF quotes and improved execution through a single connection. This collaboration strengthens Iress’s vision for a connected, transparent retail trading ecosystem that supports greater access, choice and confidence for investors.

Iress’ Executive General Manager, UK Trading, Debbie Kaye, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Old Mission as a market maker on the RSP network. Its expertise in ETFs and commitment to efficient, transparent market making strengthens the quality and diversity of liquidity available to Iress customers and supports our continued goal of delivering seamless market access and trade execution across asset classes.”

Lee Williams, Director of Old Mission Europe, said: “Joining the Iress RSP network is a natural extension of our strategy to provide liquidity to a wider range of counterparties. Iress’ established retail connectivity and breadth of coverage offers an ideal platform to reach retail brokers and platforms efficiently, ensuring that we maintain our focus on price quality and service to end investors.”

Old Mission went live for Iress customers on the RSP network at the end of October, with fast and frictionless onboarding and certification.

Ends

The Realization Group

Melanie Budden | Tina Kane

Email: melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com | tina.kane@therealizationgroup.com

About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, life & pensions and data intelligence in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK and Europe.

www.iress.com