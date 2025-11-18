Temenos Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for North America Retail Digital Banking Solutions

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: North America Retail Digital Banking Solutions 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52039425, November 2025).

The IDC MarketScape evaluation analyzed 10 vendors that provide self-service digital banking solutions to the North American market. The study quantitatively and qualitatively assesses multiple characteristics that help explain a vendor's success and position in the marketplace.

According to the report, “Temenos Digital is well suited for midsize to large banks, credit unions, direct banks, and neobanks seeking a core-agnostic, modern digital banking platform deployable across multiple environments.”

“IDC’s 2025/2026 North America Retail Digital Banking Solutions Vendor Assessment includes providers that support North American banks and credit unions and would be on financial institutions' short lists for digital banking solutions,” said Marc DeCasto, Research Director at IDC. “Temenos was positioned as a Leader in that assessment, supporting retail banking, SME, corporate banking, and wealth banking across mobile, web, and branch channels, based on the organization’s scale, reliability, flexible architecture, and integration with partners that extend and strengthen the Temenos digital platform.”

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, added: “We’re proud to be recognized in this IDC MarketScape as a Leader in North America retail digital banking solutions. We believe this reflects the advanced functionality, flexibility and proven track record of Temenos Digital, as well as our strategic investment in our product and go-to-market capabilities in the US. As North American financial institutions adapt to consumer expectations of more seamless, conversational and personalized banking, Temenos Digital can help them get to market fast with outstanding omnichannel experiences that drive increased efficiency and higher customer engagement.”

Temenos Digital empowers financial institutions to deliver efficient, consistent, and secure services to customers, driving long-term loyalty. The solution provides a complete digital platform that spans the end-to-end customer lifecycle from onboarding and account opening to servicing accounts.

According to data from the Temenos Value Benchmark, an industry-leading program with insights from approximately 170 financial institutions globally, banks that run Temenos Digital have a 52% faster customer onboarding time and a 68% higher cross-sell rate.

Investing around 20% of revenues in R&D annually, Temenos continues to lead the way in banking innovation globally. In 2025, Temenos launched its Innovation Hub in Central Florida to fuel cutting-edge research and development for US-specific banking solutions and bring innovation closer to its North American customers. This modern, collaborative space enables financial institutions to work side-by-side with Temenos product experts to develop real-world banking solutions powered by transformative technologies such as Generative AI.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Financial institutions of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.