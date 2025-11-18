Valeo - Exercise of Residual Maturity Call Option

PRESS RELEASE

EXERCISE OF RESIDUAL MATURITY CALL OPTION

€600,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 18 March 2026

(the “Notes”)

under the €3,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

SERIES N°7

TRANCHE N°1

Common code: 138244059

ISIN code: FR0013139482

November 18, 2025—Paris—Reference is made to the €600,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 18 March 2026 issued by Valeo on 18 March 2016 governed by the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 7 May 2015 which received visa n°15-178 from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (as supplemented by a supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 9 March 2016 which received visa no. 16-073 from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, together forming the “Conditions”).

All capitalised terms used herein and not defined shall have the meaning assigned to such terms in the Conditions of the Notes.

Pursuant to Condition 6 (j), Valeo hereby informs the Noteholders of the redemption of the outstanding Notes, in whole, at par together with interest accrued to but excluding the Redemption Date (as defined below), as follows:

the redemption date for the Notes will be 18 December 2025 (the “Redemption Date”); the total principal amount of the Notes being redeemed is €600,000,000. The aggregate amount of accrued interest payable on the Redemption Date for all of the Notes shall be €7,345,920; The Fiscal Agent, Principal Paying Agent, Calculation Agent, Redenomination Agent and Consolidation Agent is BNP Paribas Securities Services, Les Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9, rue du Débarcadère, 93500 Pantin, France; Payment of principal amount and interest in respect of the Notes on the Redemption Date shall be made for the benefit of the Noteholders to the Account Holders (including Euroclear France, Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg) and such payment so made to the relevant Account Holders shall discharge the liability of the Issuer under the Notes to the extent of the sums so paid; Valeo has requested the cancellation of the Notes.





