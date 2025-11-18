SEE Institute Launches Professional Diploma Programs to Advance Sustainability Education

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEE Institute, the region’s first net zero emissions building and the knowledge and research hub in The Sustainable City, has officially launched its Professional Diploma Programs under SEE Education, marking a major milestone in advancing sustainability education, research, and applied innovation in the UAE. They are designed as immersive, interdisciplinary journey connecting theory with practice, and learning with impact.

Developed by the experts behind The Sustainable City, the world’s leading model for sustainable urban development, these programs consolidate over 20 years of experience in delivering net-zero ready communities and sustainability solutions across food, energy, mobility, water, and waste.

The accredited programs by SCQF (Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework) empower professionals, with the tools and knowledge needed to lead sustainability transformation. The diplomas focus on five critical disciplines aligned with national and global sustainability priorities including food systems, energy solutions, integrated water management, integrated waste solutions, and built environment practices.

“At SEE Institute, our purpose is to move sustainability from theory to practice.” said Faris Saeed, Founder and President of SEE Institute. “For more than 15 years, we have built and operated real sustainable cities, learned from data, refined solutions, and proven that sustainability works when it is practical and measurable. Today, we have transformed that hands-on experience into structured learning programs, turning our journey into courses that empower the next generation of leaders to influence policy, redesign systems, and accelerate innovation across their fields.”

Diploma program participants gain access to The Sustainable City’s Living Lab, enabling them to conduct hands-on assignments and capstone projects inside an operational community. The most impactful capstone projects will be considered for incubation with Bedayat Business Incubator, while top-performing students may be considered for roles within SEE Holding’s ecosystem, creating a direct pathway from education to implementation.

The programs run over six months and are structured to accommodate full-time professionals, with evening classes and flexible participation options, whether on-campus or online. Designed for individuals working across government, private sector, and entrepreneurial initiatives, catering to professionals looking to transition into sustainability, deepen their expertise, or drive strategic ESG implementation within their organizations.

Enrollment for the next cohort will start January and applications can be submitted through the website https://www.seeeducationgroup.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/532aa4b0-ba34-4cb8-a9dd-0937c6b965ca