21shares Announces Launch of the 21shares Canton Network ETP, Expanding Access to Institutional Blockchain Innovation

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world’s largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21shares Canton Network ETP (CANTN), the first ETP offering investors exposure to the Canton Coin. The token is the native utility token of the Canton Network, the industry-backed blockchain ecosystem supported by leading global institutions including J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Nasdaq, Deloitte, and Moody’s.

Name: 21shares Canton Network ETP

Ticker: CANTN

ISIN: CH1503127917

Fee: 2.5%

Exchange: Euronext Amsterdam and Paris

Currency: EUR & USD

The Canton Network is the first privacy-enabled, interoperable blockchain designed for institutional finance. It allows previously siloed financial systems to connect securely, enabling assets, data, and cash to move seamlessly across applications while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. In practice, this means institutions can synchronize financial transactions across different platforms – for example, linking tokenized securities with payment systems – while retaining the privacy, control, and scalability demanded by capital markets.

By launching the Canton Network ETP, 21shares extends its mission to make institutional-grade blockchain innovation accessible to investors through transparent and regulated products.

“Canton represents one of the most significant efforts yet to bring traditional finance and blockchain technology together,” said Peter Fernandez, Head of Investment Management Operations at 21shares. “As a participant in the network, we’ve seen firsthand the progress being made toward real-world financial interoperability. The Canton Network ETP is a natural next step – allowing investors to gain exposure to a technology that could redefine how global markets operate.”

21shares recently joined the Canton Network as a validator, reinforcing its crypto-native leadership and long-term commitment to blockchain infrastructure. By running its own validator node on the Canton Network, 21Shares takes an active role in the network operations and coordination with other participants on the network. This enables seamless integration with the Global Synchronizer and a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps).

“Our role as a validator allows us to contribute to the foundation of institutional blockchain adoption,” added Andres Valencia, EVP of Investment Management at 21shares. “Launching the Canton Network ETP bridges that technical engagement with investor access – bringing one of the most forward-looking blockchain projects to the public markets.”

“Canton is accelerating the institutional adoption of blockchain by enabling secure, compliant interoperability with configurable privacy across financial markets,” said Georg Schneider, Global Head of RWA at Digital Asset. “Through the launch of the 21shares Canton Network ETP, investors can now participate in this transformation. By joining the Canton Network as a validator, 21shares is expanding this trusted institutional framework, underscoring how established financial infrastructure and digital asset innovation are converging to reshape capital markets.”

With more than 50 ETPs listed across Europe and approximately $10 billion in assets under management globally, 21shares continues to lead the industry in delivering accessible, transparent, and regulated exposure to the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

Notes to editors

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of physically-backed crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Contact: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

About Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance – uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. Originally developed by Digital Asset and now open-sourced, the network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It’s the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network.

DISCLAIMER

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, investments in crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs) are classified by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMIs) and are considered high-risk and complex products. You should not invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money invested. cETNs are highly volatile, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. These products are not covered by the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) or the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). This is not a recommendation to invest. Any investment decision should be based solely on the official offering documents of the Issuers (such as the approved base prospectus and final terms), published in accordance with applicable law.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com .

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.