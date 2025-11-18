West Red Lake Gold Reports Mid-Q4 Madsen Mine Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to provide a mid-fourth quarter (“Q4”) update on ramp-up activities at the Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

In the first half of Q4 the Madsen Mine made steady progress towards full scale operations. Importantly, in October mined ore production increased 24% compared to the month prior. Rolling stock deliveries are now almost complete and the maintenance shop has been delivered. Site management has also been notably strengthened.

“We have worked diligently through the stages and challenges of mine ramp up, always focused on getting the Madsen Mine into full scale operations early in 2026, and we are now in sight of that goal,” said Shane Williams, President and CEO. “Seeing ore production increase 24% in October month-over-month after initiating the underground waste rock storage program reinforced the impact of final site projects in advancing towards commercial production. The team is motivated to get the shaft operational and take receipt of the final haul truck to complete this list. And I am very pleased to have attracted strong candidates to key site leadership positions over the last few months.”

“The complexity of mining means it takes strong, experienced leadership to perform in the moment while simultaneously setting up to maximize medium and long-term opportunities,” said Hayley Halsall-Whitney, Vice President Operations. “As the Madsen Mine moved successfully through bulk sample and into ramp up, we were able to attract individuals with deep and pertinent experience into key roles and I am excited to see what this leadership team will accomplish at Madsen.”

Mined Tonnes

Ore production is a primary focus in ramping up the Madsen Mine, as is often the case with high-grade underground mines. In mid-September the operation was able to start storing waste rock from mine development underground. Eliminating the need to transport waste rock to surface freed up significant trucking capacity that was then available to move ore.

Multiple factors play into a mine’s ore production. Enhanced ore trucking capacity was a primary reason the Madsen Mine produced 24% more daily average ore in October compared to September. This increase has the mine’s daily tonnage tracking nicely towards commercial production levels early in Q1.

Rolling Stock Deliveries and Maintenance

The Madsen Mine took delivery of three 4-yard scoops during the first half of Q4. The final 42-tonne haul truck is expected in the coming weeks.

The components for the construction of a maintenance shop arrived on site this week. Once installed, this shop will enhance the mine’s ability to maintain its mobile fleet. High equipment availability is vital for an efficient mine.

Site Management

In the second quarter, the Madsen Mine welcomed Sean McCormack as Mine General Manager. Mr. McCormack joined from Wesdome Mines where he had been General Manager of the Kiena Mine for five years. Prior to that he was Mine General Manager of the Holt Complex for Kirkland Lake Gold, managing three operating mines feeding one central mill. His extensive experience is evident in his site leadership.

Over the last two months, Mr. McCormack welcomed several strong new members to the site management team in the roles of Chief Engineer, Mill Manager, and Senior Operations Manager.

Bright Asamoah joined as Chief Engineer. Mr. Asamoah spent the last 13 years with Newmont Gold, where he led the shift at the Ahafo mine in Ghana from Long Hole Stoping to Sub Level Shrinkage, a transformation that doubled production at that mine. Subsequently, Mr. Asamoah moved to the Porcupine Mine as Senior Mine Engineer and then to the Hoyle Pond and Borden mines where he was Senior Underground Engineer.

James Armstrong joined as Mill Manager. Armstrong’s previous two roles were also mill manager positions, primarily at the Middle Tennessee Mines for Nyrstar where he worked up from Senior Metallurgist to Processing Manager to Production Manager before becoming Mill Manager. Mr. Armstrong has 30 years of experience.

William Curry joined as Senior Operations Manager. Mr. Curry most recently came from Talisker Resources’ Bralorne Mine where he was Mine General Manager, charged with full site management of that mine. Previous to that he was a Vice President with Sinomine Resources at the Tanco mine in Manitoba and Project Superintendent at the Macassa Mine in Ontario. Mr. Curry is a mining engineer with 28 years of underground mining experience.

