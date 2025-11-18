Identity and Access Management Industry Research 2025-2035: AI and Blockchain Driving Next-Level Security, Cloud-Based IAM Solutions Lead with On-Premises Gaining Traction

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Identity and Access Management Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Component, Type of Deployment, Type of Vertical, and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global identity and access management market size is estimated to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2025, to USD 75 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, till 2035.

In recent years, the occurrence of hacking incidents, especially involving passwords and networks, has increased the significance of identity and access management (IAM) solutions. IAM encompasses a framework of technologies, processes, and policies designed to oversee digital identities and regulate access to an organization's assets. This technology guarantees that the appropriate individuals have access to technological resources and information within a company. Further, its ability to protect company data and regulate user access to information provides convenience, transparency, and comprehensive security within the realm of IT management.

Consequently, the global demand for identity and access management solutions has surged, driven by the increasing frequency of cyber security attacks and the need for strict regulatory compliance. Moreover, enterprises of all sizes are increasingly embracing identity management software and solutions, which is fueling market demand. The rise of remote work and bring-your-own-device policies is also enhancing the demand for access management solutions to oversee and secure access for remote employees and their devices.

The growing incorporation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT technology, and the expansion of identity governance and administration are driving up the demand for these products. Driven by this rising demand, stakeholders are adopting advanced technologies like AI and blockchain within their platforms and software to improve functionalities such as adaptive authentication, identity analytics, and anomaly detection. Overall, these factors are collectively contributing to the expansion of the identity and access management market during the forecast period.

North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing collaborations between industry players and regional firms, as well as their investments in advanced identity management tools to combat cyberattacks and identity fraud.

Identity and Access Management Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Offering

Based on type of offering, the global identity and access management market is segmented into solutions and service offerings. According to estimates, currently, solutions segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the diverse range of software solutions and their ability to manage and secure digital identities while controlling access enable organizations to meet various security and compliance needs. However, services segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the identity and access management market is segmented into advanced authentication, audit, compliance & governance, directory services, password management, provisioning, and single sign-on. According to estimates, currently, audit, compliance & governance segment captures the majority of the market. This is attributed to the fact that this component is viewed as the foundation of identity and access management solutions since it aids in regulating digital identities and access rights within organizations.

However, the provisioning segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the automation involved in granting and revoking access rights based on user role, job, and changes or terminations.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on type of deployment, the identity and access management market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. According to estimates, currently, cloud-based deployment segment captures the majority share of the market, owing to their scalability and cost effectiveness. However, the on-premises segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Vertical

Based on type of vertical, the identity and access management market is segmented into BFSI, education, energy utilities, government, healthcare and Life-sciences, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, telecom & it, tourism and hospitality, and others. According to estimates, currently, BFSI segment captures the majority share of the market, owing to the strict regulatory requirements and a high risk of cyber threats.

However, the healthcare and life sciences sector is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by the increasing need to safeguard patient data, the rising usage of digital medical devices, and the expanding adoption of telemedicine platforms.

Identity and access management Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the identity and access management market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of offering, [B] type of component, [C] type of deployment, [D] type of vertical, and [E] geographical regions.

Players in Identity and Access Management Market Profiled in the Report Include

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Avatier

Beyond Identity

CyberArk

EmpowerID

ForgeRock

HID Global

HP Development

IBM

Idnow

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Okta

One Identity

Oracle

Picng Identity

RSA Security

Salesforce

SecureAuth

Simeio

susionAuth

Symantec

Thales Group

Zephr

Report Scope

The opportunity for identity and access management market has been distributed across the following segments:

Type of Offering

Solution

Service

Type of Component

Advanced Authentication

Audit, Compliance & Governance

Directory Services

Password Management

Provisioning

Single Sign-On

Type of Deployment

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Type of Vertical

BFSI

Education

Energy Utilities

Government

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Telecom & IT

Tourism and Hospitality

Others

Geographical Regions

North America US Canada Mexico Other North American countries

Europe Austria Belgium Denmark France Germany Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Russia Spain Sweden Switzerland UK Other European countries

Asia China India Japan Singapore South Korea Other Asian countries

Latin America Brazil Chile Colombia Venezuela Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Kuwait Saudi Arabia UAE Other MENA countries

Rest of the World Australia New Zealand Other countries



