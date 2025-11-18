HD Maps for Autonomous Driving Research Report 2025-2032: Strong Growth as Embedded Real-Time Localization Leads and Autonomous Vehicle Adoption Accelerates with AI and Sensor Fusion Advances

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HD Maps for Autonomous Driving Market by Service Type (Mapping & Localization, Update & Maintenance), Vehicle Type (PC & CV), Solution Type (Embedded & Cloud), Usage Type, Level of Automation (L2, L3, L4, L5), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The HD maps for autonomous driving market is projected to grow from USD 1.09 billion in 2025 to USD 2.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The HD maps for autonomous driving market is growing with the rise of semantic mapping, where maps show roads and interpret objects, such as traffic lights, crosswalks, and lane markings for contextual awareness. Another emerging trend is the use of blockchain and secure data-sharing frameworks to ensure reliability and trust in map updates across fleets.





In addition, energy-efficient mapping techniques are gaining attention to reduce the computational load on autonomous vehicles while maintaining accuracy. Data for HD maps is typically collected through fleets of sensor-equipped vehicles using LiDAR, cameras, GPS, and radar, which continuously capture and update detailed road and environment information. This crowdsourced and sensor-fusion approach ensures maps remain precise and up to date for autonomous driving. All these factors are boosting the growth of the HD maps for autonomous driving market.

The HD maps for autonomous driving market is dominated by major players, including HERE (Netherlands), Baidu, Inc. (China), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), NVIDIA Corporation (US), and Mobileye (Israel). These companies offer highly detailed, lane-level HD maps with real-time updates to support autonomous driving and ADAS. They also provide value-added services, such as dynamic map layers (traffic, road conditions, and weather), cloud-based map delivery platforms, crowdsourced data integration, sensor fusion solutions, and software tools for path planning, localization, and navigation.



The embedded segment is projected to account for a significant share during the forecast period.



By solution type, the embedded segment is projected to account for a significant share during the forecast period. Embedded solutions offer real-time, high-precision localization and navigation directly within a vehicle's onboard systems, processing mapping data locally to reduce latency and enable faster response times critical for safety in dynamic driving environments. These systems operate independently of cloud connectivity, providing enhanced reliability and resilience, especially in areas with limited or no network coverage.



By seamlessly integrating real-time data from sensors and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, embedded solutions ensure that HD maps remain current and accurate, supporting the continuous updates required by autonomous vehicles. The growing complexity of urban infrastructure and the need for detailed environmental understanding further drive the demand for sophisticated embedded mapping systems capable of handling intricate road geometries and traffic scenarios. With advancements in semiconductor technology and sensor fusion algorithms, these systems are becoming increasingly cost-effective and efficient.



Companies such as HERE (Netherlands), Baidu Inc. (China), Hyundai Autoever Corporation (South Korea), and Mapbox (US) offer embedded HD Map solutions. The Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 were among the first to feature Google's embedded HD maps to improve driver assistance. NIO also provides an offline mode for its HD maps in the Navigation on Pilot system of the NIO ET7, allowing use in areas with weak or no internet connection. Similarly, BMW's Personal Pilot Level 2+ system uses HERE Technologies' embedded HD maps to enable on-map driving.



The autonomous vehicles segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



By level of automation, the autonomous vehicles segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of HD maps in autonomous vehicles, including Level 4 and Level 5 autonomy, is driven by major advancements in AI, HD mapping, LiDAR, and sensor fusion, making fully autonomous driving possible without human input. Increasing investments in robotaxis, autonomous shuttles, and logistics fleets, supported by government smart mobility programs, are speeding up large-scale adoption.

The launch of commercial robotaxi services by companies such as Waymo, Uber, and Baidu Apollo in selected urban areas further boosts the market. These players use HD maps to provide centimeter-level localization, detailed road understanding, and real-time navigation for safe autonomous driving. This helps them improve ride reliability, enhance passenger safety, and ensure smooth operation in complex urban environments.



In September 2025, Uber Technologies (China) and Momenta (China) plan to begin testing Level 4 autonomous robotaxi services in Munich, Germany. Similarly, in August 2025, Kia partnered with Autonomous A2Z to develop Level 4 self-driving cars using Kia's PBV (Platform Beyond Vehicle) system, with plans to showcase these vehicles at the 2025 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. In addition, the use of autonomous driving in freight and delivery operations helps lower costs and tackle driver shortages, creating more opportunities for HD maps.



Europe is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Europe is projected to grow at the highest rate in the HD maps for autonomous driving market during the forecast period. The demand for HD maps in Europe will be driven by stringent EU safety regulations, the expansion of Level 2+ and Level 3 semi-autonomous driving features in premium vehicles, and strong government backing for smart mobility and connected infrastructure. Growing autonomous trials in urban mobility further accelerate adoption.



Companies such as HERE (Netherlands), TomTom International BV (Netherlands), and Navmii (UK) provide HD maps for autonomous driving vehicles in Europe. In August 2025, HERE partnered with DAF Trucks N.V. in the EU co-funded MODI Project to advance and test Level 4 automated freight transport across Europe. In this project, DAF contributes its expertise in commercial vehicles. At the same time, HERE provides its High-Definition Live Map (HDLM), which functions as an external sensor, with data collected from DAF's sensor-equipped automated trucks feeding into HERE's platform to keep the maps continuously updated for safe and reliable operations.



Likewise, in April 2025, HERE signed an MoU with Lotus Robotics, the intelligent driving division of Lotus Technology, to develop an advanced Highway Navigation Pilot that delivers Level 2+ (L2+) automated driving functions. The partnership combined Lotus's sensor perception stack with HERE's high-precision maps to enable safer, more advanced driving features, including hands-off driving in certain conditions. The solution, planned for European approval in 2025, will be used in future Lotus vehicles and offered to other automakers.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2025 1.09 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2032 2.19 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global



Case Study Analysis

Mercedes-Benz Integrated Here'S HD Live Map into Its Drive Pilot System

Intellias Conceptualized, Developed, and Scaled Cloud-Based HD Mapping and Location Data Platform for Autonomous Driving

Magnasoft Deployed AI-Driven Continuous Improvement Processes That Enabled Real-Time Detection of Changes in Traffic Patterns and Road Conditions

Infosys Deployed Multi-Source HD Mapping Solution Specifically Designed for Adas in Urban Environments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Penetration of Autonomous Vehicles into Global Mobility Ecosystem

Focus on Leveraging Next-Gen Mapping and Data Collection for Enhanced Navigation

Emergence of Autonomous Urban Mobility Applications

Increasing Adoption of L2 and L3 Adas-Equipped Vehicles

Restraints

Lack of Global Standardization

Less Reliability in Untested Environments

Opportunities

Integration With Traffic and Infrastructure Systems for Optimized Urban Navigation

Map-As-A-Service Enabling Scalable and Flexible Adoption

Adoption in Emerging Markets With 5G Expansion

Challenges

High Cost of Development and Maintenance

Complex Real-Time Merging of Multi-Sensor Data

Dependence on High-Bandwidth Networks and Advanced Edge Computing Infrastructure

Industry Trends

Impact of Generative AI on HD Maps for Autonomous Driving Market

Accelerated Map Creation and Updates

Enhanced Localization Accuracy

Cost Reduction Through Synthetic Data

Dynamic Map Personalization

Hybrid Mapping Strategies for Enhancing Adas Development

Impact of Mapless Autonomy Concept on HD Maps

Evolving Business Models for HD Mapping in Autonomous Mobility

Licensing and Subscription-Based Model

Crowdsourced Mapping and Data-As-A-Service (Daas)

Pay-Per-Use Model

Key Emerging Technologies

Multi-Sensor Fusion for High Precision HD Mapping With Lidar, Radar, and Cameras

Slam (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) in HD Maps for Autonomous Driving

G Connectivity and Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X) Technology for Autonomous Driving

Success Stories and Real-World Applications

Waymo's Commercial Robotaxi Operations in US

Mobileye Rem: Crowdsourced HD Mapping Across Europe

Baidu Apollo Go: China'S Robotaxi Expansion

Companies Featured

Here

Baidu Inc.

Tomtom International Bv

Nvidia Corporation

Mobileye

Waymo LLC

Dynamic Map Platform Co. Ltd.

Navinfo Co. Ltd.

Luminar Technologies, Inc.

the Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Momenta

Mapbox

CE Info Systems Ltd.

Navmii

RMSI

Zenrin Co. Ltd.

Woven by Toyota, Inc.

Swift Navigation, Inc.

Imerit

Voxelmaps

Hyundai Autoever Corp.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd

Geomate

Intellias

Morai Inc.





