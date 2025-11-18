Pharmaceuticals Licensing Deals Trends Analysis Report 2025: Trend Tracking, Valuation Benchmarks, Deal Directories, and Contract Insights for Faster, Informed Due Diligence

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensing Deals in Pharmaceuticals 2020-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides access to licensing deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. This report contains a comprehensive listing of licensing deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of licensing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while Chapter 2 offers an overview and analysis of licensing trends and discusses the merits of various deal types. Chapter 3 reviews the structure of licensing deals. Chapter 4 highlights leading licensing deals by headline value since 2020, providing links to SEC contract documents. Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active licensing dealmakers, with links to detailed online deal records. Chapter 6 offers a detailed review of deals by company, therapy, and industry, with contract documents providing insights into agreed terms.



The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all licensing deals announced since 2020. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in licensing dealmaking since 2020. In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about licensing alliances.



Licensing Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2020

Browse licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in licensing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of licensing deal

2.3. Trends in licensing deals since 2020

2.3.1. Licensing dealmaking by year, 2020-2025

2.3.2. Licensing dealmaking by phase of development, 2020-2025

2.3.3. Licensing dealmaking by industry sector, 2020-2025

2.3.4. Licensing dealmaking by therapy area, 2020-2025

2.3.5. Licensing dealmaking by technology type, 2020-2025

2.3.6. Licensing dealmaking by most active company, 2020-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into licensing partnering deals

2.5. The future of licensing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of licensing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Licensing agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading licensing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top licensing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Licensing deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Licensing deals with contracts 2020-2025



Deal directory

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured

3D Medicines

Abbisko Therapeutics

AbCellera Biologics

Aceragen

Adicet Bio

Akeso Biopharma

Allogene Therapeutics

Amgen

AnHeart Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics

BeiGene

Biogen

Black Diamond Therapeutics

Blueprint Medicines

BridgeBio Pharma

Caribou Biosciences

Celsius Therapeutics

Chimerix

Citius Pharmaceuticals

Compugen

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cytokinetics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Edwards Lifesciences

Editas Medicine

Exscientia

Fate Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences

Horizon Therapeutics

ImmunoGen

Incyte

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Janssen Biotech

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

LianBio

MacroGenics

Moderna

Novartis

Otonomy

Pfizer

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sage Therapeutics

Seagen

Twist Bioscience

Xencor

