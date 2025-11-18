Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Joint Venture Agreements Analysis Report 2025: Track Trends, Benchmark Valuations, and Access Detailed Contract Terms from 2016 Onward

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of joint venture deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report provides access to joint venture deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters provide orientation covering an introduction to the report, an overview and analysis of joint venture trends, and insight into the merits and structures of such deals. It reviews leading joint venture deals since 2016, lists the top 25 most active dealmakers, and details deals organized by company, therapy, technology, and industry type. Through hyperlinks, readers can access each deal's full record, gaining deep insight into agreed terms, with access to actual contracts if available.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of joint venture deal

2.3. Trends in joint venture deals since 2016

2.3.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2016-2025

2.3.2. Joint venture dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025

2.3.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2025

2.3.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025

2.3.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025

2.3.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into joint venture partnering deals

2.5. The future of joint venture deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Joint venture agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top joint venture deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2016-2025



Deal directory

Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by technology type



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgizyi

