Pharmaceuticals Collaboration Agreements Analysis Report and Directory of Deals 2025: Track Trends, Benchmark Valuations, and Access Detailed Contract Terms from 2020 Onward

This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual collaboration contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter collaboration deals.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of collaboration dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, while Chapter 2 offers an overview and analysis of collaboration trends and discusses the merits of different deal types. Chapter 3 covers the structure of collaboration deals. Chapter 4 reviews leading collaboration deals since 2020, and Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active dealmaking companies. Chapter 6 provides a detailed review of collaboration deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology, and industry type, offering an in-depth look at the terms agreed upon in each deal.



The deal directory includes a comprehensive listing of all collaboration deals announced since 2020. Each listing is organized as a deal directory by company A-Z, therapeutic area and technology type. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in collaboration dealmaking since 2020.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about collaboration alliances.



Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2020

Browse collaboration deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Collaboration Deals in Pharmaceuticals includes:

Trends in collaboration dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration deal structure

Directory of collaboration deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading collaboration deals by value

Most active collaboration dealmakers

The leading collaboration partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sub-collaboration and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in collaboration dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of collaboration deal

2.3. Trends in collaboration deals since 2020

2.3.1. Collaboration dealmaking by year, 2020-2025

2.3.2. Collaboration dealmaking by phase of development, 2020-2025

2.3.3. Collaboration dealmaking by industry sector, 2020-2025

2.3.4. Collaboration dealmaking by therapy area, 2020-2025

2.3.5. Collaboration dealmaking by technology type, 2020-2025

2.3.6. Collaboration dealmaking by most active company, 2020-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into collaboration partnering deals

2.5. The future of collaboration deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of collaboration deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Collaboration agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading collaboration deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top collaboration deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active collaboration dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active collaboration dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Collaboration deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Collaboration deals with contracts 2020-2025



Deal directory

Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - collaboration dealmaking by technology type

