Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Co-development Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016 to 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of co-development deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-development contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report provides access to co-development deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-development deals.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of co-development dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, while chapter 2 offers an overview and analysis of trends in co-development and discusses the merits of different deal types. Chapter 3 explores the structure of co-development deals, and chapter 4 reviews leading deals since 2016, categorized by headline value and includes links to SEC-published contracts. Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active dealmakers, with links to detailed records, and chapter 6 provides a detailed review of deals organized by a variety of factors such as company and industry type, with contract documents offering further insights into agreed terms.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in co-development dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-development deal

2.3. Trends in co-development deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2016-2025

2.3.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025

2.3.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2025

2.3.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025

2.3.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025

2.3.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-development partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-development deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of co-development deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-development agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading co-development deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-development deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Co-development deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2016-2025



Deal directory

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by technology type

Companies Featured

3D Systems

Abcellera Biologics

Accord Healthcare

Agenus Bio

Alvotech

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Avantor

Bayer

Beigene

Biogen

BioNTech

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Can-Fite BioPharma

Caris Life Sciences

Celgene

CEVA Logistics

CMC Biologics

CSL

CureVac

CytomX Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Element Biosciences

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Illumina

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Labcorp

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Moderna

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Nordic Nanovector

Novartis

Omron

Pfizer

Qiagen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sartorius

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

WuXi Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pv6m2b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.