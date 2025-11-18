Client-Side Security Leader cside Earns Triple Industry Recognition for Innovation and Customer Traction

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cside , which specializes in securing vulnerable web dependencies, today announced that it has earned three major 2025 industry honors recognizing leadership in client-side and web security. cside was recently named a Client-Side Protection winner in Cyber Defense Awards’ Top InfoSec Innovators, selected as a top performer in the Client-Side Security category by SourceForge, and honored by CRN as a Stellar Startup in the Security category.

The recognition spans the cybersecurity and channel ecosystem. Cyber Defense Magazine, one of the security industry’s most respected publications, celebrates breakthrough innovation among emerging security leaders. SourceForge awards are based entirely on verified IT customer reviews and product ratings, highlighting real-world user satisfaction and adoption. CRN’s annual Stellar Startup list spotlights emerging vendors gaining significant traction across the IT channel and partner community.

Together, these honors underscore a growing awareness across enterprises and partners that organizations are waking up to the browser as today’s most active and least protected attack surface. From payment card theft to session hijacking, proactive security must extend to the dozens or hundreds of third-party web scripts companies run every time a user visits their website. The right strategy and tools are key to preventing fraud , automating PCI DSS compliance , and protecting customer trust.

“Every day brings new headlines about supply-chain breaches and stolen data. Increasingly, those attacks start right inside users’ browsers, with web dependency vulnerabilities that go unchecked,” said Simon Wijckmans, CEO and founder, cside. “These awards signal an industry-wide recognition of just how critical browser-side protection has become to a modern cybersecurity stack. We founded cside last year to close that gap, and to give organizations live intelligence on what actually executes in their users’ sessions, not just what passes code review.”

Backed by adoption across financial services , ecommerce, and digital media, cside helps teams see and stop threats that evade traditional server-side defenses. Its platform detects malicious third-party scripts, intercepts credential-stealing payloads, and provides runtime visibility for compliance with standards such as PCI DSS 4.0.1, GDPR, and CCPA.

The company’s most recent Client-Side Attack Report revealed how severe and mainstream the security challenge has become, with compromised websites exploiting third-party dependencies, OAuth flows, and fake content delivery networks. “Traditional security ends where the user’s browser begins,” said Mike Kutlu, Head of GTM, cside. “cside extends proactive security all the way through runtime, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to protect every digital interaction. We look forward to helping more organizations and partners secure this rapidly-growing threat vector.”

cside is a venture-backed cybersecurity company specializing in browser-side threat detection, protection, and intelligence. The company’s platform provides complete visibility and control over vulnerable first- and third-party scripts running on websites, protecting sensitive visitor data while ensuring optimal performance. cside’s innovative technology helps customers secure their web supply chain, prevent fraud, and maintain compliance with evolving data-protection regulations.

