Clinical Medical Laboratory Services Market 2025-2029 - Strategy & Trends with Forecasts by Assay Type, Place, Product and Country, with Situation Analysis and Executive & Consultant Guides

The clinical laboratory sector has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic successfully, but the conclusion of the crisis has ushered in a new era of diagnostics. The rise of Point of Care and self-testing technologies is poised to impact long-term demand for traditional clinical lab services. However, Molecular Diagnostics is experiencing substantial growth, presenting both opportunities and challenges as detailed in our comprehensive report.
Despite these changes, the core strengths of clinical laboratory testing remain. This sector is set to gain significantly from the advancements in biotechnology, particularly within genomics. Several dynamic trends are fueling market expansion and enhancing company valuations. Our report provides essential data for analysts and strategists, encompassing hundreds of pages of valuable insights, including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules. This information is instrumental in refining pricing strategies and forecasting demand for emerging testing protocols and technologies, thereby aiding in research and development investment decisions.
The report offers detailed analyses for 15 countries and 4 regions, with an option for buyers to obtain a comprehensive breakout for any specific country globally. Accessing this detailed data empowers stakeholders to make informed investment decisions and valuations with assurance.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Guides
- 1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis
- 1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- 1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
2 Introduction and Market Definition
- 2.1 The New Demand for Clinical Testing
- 2.2 Defining the Opportunity
- 2.3 Methodology
- 2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry
3 Overview of a Dynamic Market
- 3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
- 3.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches
- 3.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry
- 3.4 National and Regional Diversity
4 Trends Driving a Changing Market
- 4.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides
- 4.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market
- 4.3 Automation and Laboratory Trends
5 Clinical Laboratory Services Recent Developments
- 5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
- 5.2 Source Bioscience Acquires Cambridge Clinical Labs
- 5.3 Labcorp Acquires Select Assets of BioReference Health
- 5.4 hc1 + Accumen Launches Clinical Excellence Solutions
- 5.5 Labcorp enters lab management, services agreement with Inspira Health
- 5.6 Aventa Genomics Receives Favorable Pricing Determination
- 5.7 Additional Notable Developments
6 Profiles of Key Companies
- 6.1 Accel Diagnostics
- 6.2 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory
- 6.3 ACM Medical Laboratory
- 6.4 Additional Companies
7 The Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Testing
- 7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
- 7.2 Global Market by Assay Type - Overview
- 7.3 Global Market by Place - Overview
- 7.4 Global Market by Product - Overview
8 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type
- 8.1 Chemistry
- 8.2 Microbiology
- 8.3 Hematology
- 8.4 Anatomic Pathology
- 8.5 Molecular Diagnostics
- 8.6 Esoteric
9 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Place
- 9.1 In Patient Hospital
- 9.2 Out Patient Hospital
- 9.3 Independent Laboratory
- 9.4 Physicians Office Laboratory
- 9.5 Other Laboratory
10 Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Product
- 10.1 Instruments
- 10.2 Reagents
- 10.3 Labour
- 10.4 Overhead
- 10.5 Other Product
11 The Future of the Clinical Laboratory
12 Appendices
- 12.1 United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule
- 12.2 The Most Used IVD Assays
- 12.3 The Highest Grossing Assays
Companies Featured
- Sysmex Inostics
- Accel Diagnostics
- Acibadem Labmed Laboratory
- ACM Medical Laboratory
- Adicon Clinical Laboratories
- Aegis Science Corporation
- American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l
- ARUP Laboratories
- Ascend Clinical
- Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH
- BP Healthcare Group
- C2N Diagnostics
- Clinical Reference Laboratory
- Clongen Laboratories
- CompuNet Clinical Laboratories
- DASA
- DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd
- Enzo Biochem
- Eone Laboratories
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exagen Diagnostics
- Flow Health
- Fyr Diagnostics
- Genzyme Corporation
- Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.
- Haystack Oncology (Quest Dx)
- Innoquest Pathology
- Integrated Regional Laboratories
- KDL Group
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Lifelabs (Quest)
- Mayo Clinic Laboratories
- Medicover
- Myriad Genetics
- NeoGenomics
- OncoDNA
- Oncohost
- Prometheus Laboratories
- ProPhase Labs
- Psychemedics Corporation
- Quest Diagnostics
- SkylineDx
- Sonic Healthcare
- Sophia Genetics
- Spectra Laboratories
- Streamline Scientific
- Synlab
- Unilabs
- Werfen
