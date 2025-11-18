Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Co-promotion and Co-marketing Agreements Analysis Report 2025 with Directory of Deals Signed Since 2016 by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-promotion and Co-marketing in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Co-promotion and Co-marketing Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The report provides access to co-promotion and co-marketing deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide guidance on co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 introduces the report, and Chapter 2 offers an overview and analysis of trends and the merits of such deals. Chapter 3 explains the structure of these deals, while Chapter 4 reviews the leading deals since 2016, organized by headline value, with links to SEC-published agreements. Chapter 5 lists the top 25 most active dealmakers, with direct database links to full deal records. Chapter 6 organizes deals by company, therapy, technology, and industry since 2016, providing insights into the terms agreed upon by the parties.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-promotion and co-marketing deals

2.3. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by year, 2016-2025

2.3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2025

2.3.3. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2025

2.3.4. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2025

2.3.5. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2025

2.3.6. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2025

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-promotion and co-marketing partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-promotion and co-marketing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing deals with contracts 2016-2025



Deal directory

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type



Companies Featured

