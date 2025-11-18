ONLYLYON Leads Delegation to New York and Boston to Strengthen Transatlantic Partnerships in Lyon





LYON, France, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONLYLYON, the official economic development agency of the Lyon metropolitan area, will lead a senior delegation to New York and Boston from November 18–21, 2025, advancing transatlantic partnerships focused on sustainable innovation, talent cultivation, and economic growth.

This high-impact mission brings together institutional, industrial, and academic leaders from Lyon to collaborate with their counterparts in North America, two of the world’s leading hubs for research and investment, and home to the largest Lyon expatriate communities in North America.

The delegation comprises executives and university presidents, including representatives from Université de Lyon, Centrale Lyon, INSA Lyon, ENS, emlyon, Sciences Po Lyon, IAE Lyon, and Mines Saint-Étienne. This attendance reflects Lyon’s ecosystem-driven model, uniting diverse leaders to build solutions for future-oriented and socially relevant growth. The mission is especially timely, as global supply chains and scientific alliances are reconfiguring, highlighting Lyon’s commitment to international leadership and knowledge sharing.

A Strategic Partnership with the Only the Best

ONLYLYON’s international delegation is designed to reinforce Lyon’s strategic partnerships with the U.S., uniting industry, academia, and local authorities around the pillars of innovation, talent cultivation, and solutions for the future.

The U.S. stands as Lyon's foremost non-European partner, with American investment powering sectors such as health, chemicals, engineering, and technology. Companies like Sanofi, Carrier, Hexcel, and bioMérieux already anchor robust collaborations, while the region’s universities interact regularly with academic counterparts such as Harvard, MIT, and Tufts.

At the same time, American universities continue to be key partners for Lyon–Saint-Étienne institutions, through joint research programs, student mobility initiatives, and innovation collaborations.

Serving as a bridge between Europe and America, ONLYLYON aims to highlight the strengths of Lyon’s “talent factory” and “impact factory” models. By bringing together regional leaders for targeted meetings and events in two of North America’s most influential cities, the delegation expands opportunities for collaboration, mutual investment, and knowledge exchange.

Bertrand Foucher, CEO of ONLYLYON & CO, emphasizes, “Lyon has always built its attractiveness through cooperation. This mission embodies a shared ambition: to make our territory a trusted partner for North American players in industry and research.”

Three Strategic Pillars: Economic, Academic, and Talent Networks

The delegation’s agenda is built on three strategic priorities. The economic pillar focuses on securing new investments and forging industrial partnerships in critical growth sectors, including energy transition, health innovation, green chemistry, and artificial intelligence.

The academic pillar aims to foster the creation and reinforcement of sustainable partnerships between universities and research centers, leveraging the complementary strengths of Lyon and the U.S. East Coast to pioneer cross-disciplinary education and discovery.

“Our universities play a key role in shaping a global dialogue grounded in knowledge and impact. This mission illustrates the collective strength of the Lyon–Saint-Étienne site,” shares Nathalie Dompnier, President of Université de Lyon.

The talent and international network pillar enhances the visibility of Lyon–Saint-Étienne, raising Lyon’s profile as a destination of excellence for students, researchers, and industry professionals, while activating a dynamic alumni and ambassador network to extend Lyon's influence.

Through these pillars, the mission showcases Lyon’s unified identity as a region where education, industry, and innovation collaborate to address the grand challenges of our time and enhance international competitiveness.

Immersive Three-Day Program Fostering Learning and Collaboration

From November 18 to 21, delegates will participate in a carefully curated series of events in New York and Boston, facilitating direct collaboration, practical learning, and high-level networking.

Key mission highlights include:

“Choose Lyon” Summit at the French Consulate in New York: A forum uniting companies, investors, and academic leaders around decarbonization, talent mobility, and applied research.





“Voices of Talent for Impact” evenings in both cities: Bringing together experts, alumni, and the Lyon community to address innovation challenges and create new alliances.





Education-focused sessions at the Lycée Français de Manhattan: Showcasing Lyon’s advanced academic programs for prospective international students.





Benchmarking expeditions to innovation hotspots: Including MIT, The Engine (deep tech incubator), and Sanofi’s headquarters in Boston.





A “Lyon–Boston” Dinner: An exclusive gathering to strengthen bonds between academic, business, and global decision-makers.





These activities are designed not just to encourage dialogue but to initiate new research collaborations, joint ventures, and student exchanges, affirming Lyon’s status as a leading European center for sustainable and human-centered innovation.

About ONLYLYON

A national reference in territorial marketing and economic attractiveness, ONLYLYON & CO brings together public, financial, and academic stakeholders across the Lyon Metropolis.



The agency operates two main programs: ONLYLYON, dedicated to territorial branding and mobilization, and ONLYLYON Invest, which focuses on economic attractiveness and investor outreach.

It relies on a public–private governance model and an international network of ambassadors, all of whom are committed to promoting Lyon’s influence and supporting its ecological and industrial transitions.

