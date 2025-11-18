Influencer Marketing Platform Market Analysis Report 2025-2035: AI, Automation, and Social Media Expansion Transform Customer Outreach and Discovery Tools Fuels Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influencer Marketing Platform Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Influencer, Deployment, Platform, Marketing, Pricing Model, Component, Enterprise, Application, End-User and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global influencer marketing platform market size is estimated to grow from USD 16.79 billion in 2025, to USD 272.43 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 28.83% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The market for influencer marketing platforms is becoming crucial in the global transition towards innovation and digital progress to access a larger pool of potential customers. In fact, artificial intelligence and machine learning have been instrumental in unlocking the full capabilities of this market, enhancing customer outreach. Further, chatbots and AI assistants have gained popularity as businesses concentrate on automation, discovery tools, and improving customer experiences. As a result, with the ongoing expansion of social media and the rising demand for influencers, the influencer marketing platform market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

As the world has transitioned towards digitalization, the marketing sector has evolved as well. Specifically, the influencer marketing platform industry is facilitating future business growth through innovation and enhanced efficiency. These platforms implement various approaches to promote products or services, raise brand awareness, and engage targeted customers effectively to attract more buyers. A primary benefit of using influencer marketing platforms is the ability to reach a broader audience in a cost-effective and measurable manner. Other benefits provided by these platforms include connecting suitable content creators with brands, executing efficient campaigns, and utilizing email marketing through technological advancements, which improve brand visibility.

Moreover, influencer marketing platforms come with diverse engagement features, such as real-time analytics, advanced search options, and optimized campaign strategies. It is important to note that the necessity for influencer marketing platforms is increasing due to the rapid growth of the internet, mobile devices, and social media.

North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of the internet, significant adoption in nations like China and India, and rapid economic development driving the market in Asia.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Influencer

Based on type of influencer, the global influencer marketing platform market is segmented into macro influencer, mega influencer, micro influencer and nano influencer. According to estimates, currently, micro influencers segment captures the majority share of the market. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their cost-effective marketing strategies, higher engagement levels, and conversion rates.

Market Share by Type of Deployment

Based on type of deployment, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into cloud, hybrid and on-premise. According to estimates, currently, cloud segment captures the majority of the market. This is attributed to the advancements in cloud-based technologies, enhanced scalability, and lower costs associated with IT infrastructure.

Market Share by Type of Platform

Based on type of platform, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into full service, niche and self service. According to estimates, currently, full service segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its comprehensive offerings, which encompass influencer discovery, data analytics, and relationship management.

However, the self service segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its cost-efficient marketing approach and the increased control it offers companies over their marketing campaigns.

Market Share by Type of Marketing

Based on type of marketing, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into blogs, social media, vlogs and others. According to estimates, currently, social media segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing usage and engagement levels for platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Market Share by Type of Pricing Model

Based on type of pricing model, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into pay-per-post, revenue-sharing and subscription. According to estimates, currently, pay-per-post segment captures the majority share of the market. This trend can be linked to the greater number of options available and the lack of long-term commitments to any specific influencer. Additionally, it allows brands to improve flexibility and visibility.

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on type of component, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented intoservices and software. According to estimates, currently, software segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to advancements in technology for campaigns, effective data-driven insights, and improved communication with influencers.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise

Based on type of enterprise, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into large, and small and medium enterprise size (SME). According to estimates, currently, large enterprises segment captures the majority share of the market. However, the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment is expected to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising collaborations with micro and nano influencers.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into brand reputation management, campaign management, fraud detection, influencer management and others. According to estimates, currently, brand reputation management segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing appeal of influencers in enhancing brand value and attracting new customers.

Market Share by Type of End-User

Based on type of end-user, the influencer marketing platform market is segmented into ad-tech, agencies and public relations, banking and financial institutes, fashion and lifestyle, health and wellness, retail and consumer goods, travel and tourism and others. According to estimates, currently, fashion and lifestyle segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing use of social media by younger audiences and their high level of engagement with fashion and lifestyle content, which are key factors contributing to the segment's growth.

However, travel and tourism segment is expected to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising collaborations with micro and nano influencers. This trend can be ascribed to the growing internet access, particularly among young people, the post-pandemic surge in travel enthusiasm, and the youth's growing interest in exploring new destinations.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the influencer marketing platform market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of influencer, [B] type of deployment, [C] type of platform, [D] type of marketing, [E] type of pricing model, [F] type of component, [G] Type of Enterprise, [H] type of application, [I] type of end-user and [J] geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the influencer marketing platform market, focusing on key market segments, including [A] type of influencer, [B] type of deployment, [C] type of platform, [D] type of marketing, [E] type of pricing model, [F] type of component, [G] Type of Enterprise, [H] type of application, [I] type of end-user and [J] geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the influencer marketing platform market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the influencer marketing platform market, based on several relevant parameters, such as [A] year of establishment, [B] company size, [C] location of headquarters and [D] ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the influencer marketing platform market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B] company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the influencer marketing platform market, providing details on [A] location of headquarters, [B] company size, [C] company mission, [D] company footprint, [E] management team, [F] contact details, [G] financial information, [H] operating business segments, [I] service / product portfolio, [J] moat analysis, [K] recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Players in Influencer Marketing Platform Market Profiled in the Report Include

Aspire IQ

Aspireal Technologies

BuzzSumo

Grapevine

Hypetap

Influenster

IZEA

KLEAR

LINQIA

Lumanu

Mavrck

Nanofluence

NeoReach

Social Beat

SocialEdge

Speakr

Traackr

Upfluence

Webfluential

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a2g0q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment